President Bola Tinubu will inaugurate the Katsina Agricultural Mechanisation Centre, a major stride toward modernising farming in Northern Nigeria

The centre, built by Woerka Nigeria Ltd., aims to boost food security, provide mechanised tools, and create skilled jobs through technology transfer

Governor Radda’s administration views the project as a foundation for long-term agricultural growth and economic self-reliance in the region

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to commission the newly completed Katsina State Agricultural Mechanisation Centre on Friday, May 2, in what is being described as a major boost to Northern Nigeria’s push for modernised farming and food security.

Strategically located along the Tashar Bala–Kano road, the centre is a flagship project of Governor Malam Dikko Radda’s administration and is expected to significantly transform the agricultural value chain by providing access to mechanised tools, technical expertise, and modern farming practices.

Tinubu will unveil landmark agricultural mechanisation centre on Friday. Credit: FB/ABAT

Source: Facebook

Project delivered ahead of scedule

The facility was delivered by Woerka Nigeria Co. Ltd., a company known for its excellence in engineering, particularly in the supply of heavy-duty equipment for agriculture, construction, and mining.

The company completed the centre ahead of schedule, earning praise from both the state government and industry stakeholders.

Speaking on the eve of the inauguration, Mr. Xu Xianrui, CEO of Woerka Nigeria, said the project represents more than just the installation of agricultural equipment—it marks a commitment to long-term capacity building in the region.

“This Agricultural Mechanisation Centre is more than bricks and steel; it is the cornerstone of a grander vision,” he said.

“We are setting our sights on establishing a dedicated farming tractor assembly plant right here in Katsina.”

Company pledges after-sale support

Mr. Xu also highlighted the centre’s potential to empower local communities through job creation and skills transfer.

Governor Radda has earned national applause for the landmark project. Photo credit: FB/Governor Radda

Source: Facebook

He explained that the company plans to deliver continuous after-sales support and ensure the equipment remains in top condition, thereby contributing to sustained agricultural productivity.

Governor Radda’s government has gained national recognition for its focus on agricultural development, education reform, and security.

The mechanisation centre stands as a symbol of this vision, drawing on strategic public-private collaboration to drive economic growth.

Katsina State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Dr. Bala Salisu Zango, described the initiative as transformative, both in scope and impact.

“This is more than infrastructure—it is the promise of a bountiful future,” Dr. Zango said. “It is the dawn of a new era for our farmers, a leap forward in food security, and a crucial step towards economic self-reliance.”

Upon its commissioning, the centre will offer local farmers access to advanced machinery and expert training, positioning Katsina as a regional hub for agricultural excellence and mechanised farming.

The event marks a significant milestone in the state’s broader development agenda and signals a renewed commitment to agricultural sustainability under the leadership of President Tinubu and Governor Radda.

Tinubu approves federal university in Southern Kaduna

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had approved the establishment of a federal university in Southern Kaduna in a landmark decision aimed at addressing the region's educational and developmental needs.

The announcement was made by Vice President Kashim Shettima during a condolence visit to the family of the late Agwom Akulu of Ikulu Chiefdom, Yohanna Sidi Kukah, in Zangon Kataf, Kaduna State.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng