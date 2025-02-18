Katsina Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has launched a N5.7 billion Goat Rearing Initiative Programme, targeting 40,000 beneficiaries across the state

The initiative, according to Radda, aims to empower local farmers, particularly women, through training in modern livestock management and financial support

The governor detailed how residents will benefit from the initiative as he thanked President Bola Tinubu for creating the Ministry of Livestock Development

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina state has commenced the distribution of 40,000 goats under an ambitious Goat Rearing Initiative Programme with a vision to position the state as a leading powerhouse in livestock production.

Katsina’s goat rearing initiative targets 40,000 farmers

Addressing the beneficiaries of the programme and stakeholders in Daura Local Government Area of Katsina, on Monday, February 17, Governor Radda outlined the initiative’s transformative vision.

The initiative, specifically targets women’s economic empowerment through the Ministry of Women Affairs and community-level committees.

Emphasising the holistic nature of the programme, Mr Radda announced plans for extensive training in modern livestock management.

“The Goat Rearing Initiative which cost N5.7 billion is designed to empower local farmers, especially women groups, through the Ministry of Women Affairs and community level committees by providing them with the resources, training, and support they need to rear goats successfully,” Governor Radda explained.

Radda thanks Tinubu

Governor Radda also acknowledged the alignment of the initiative with national agricultural policies.

He thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for establishing the creating the Ministry of Livestock development and assured that his administration is committed to supporting farmers with available resources.

Governor Radda said:

“We want to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating the Ministry of Livestock Development in the nation.

“The state government would remain steadfast in our commitment to support our farmers in every possible way.”

Goat Rearing Initiative: Radda speaks on distribution process

As reported by PremiumTimes, the initiative includes provisions for infrastructure development and financial support.

Governor Radda also detailed the distribution framework for the state’s transformative Goat Rearing Initiative.

He outlined the initiative’s inclusive selection process and distribution strategy.

“We’ll not only invest in infrastructure but also provide access to affordable financing to facilitate the growth of goat rearing business,” Mr Radda stressed.

“About 40,000 heads of goats have been earmarked for distribution to successful beneficiaries which were selected purely by the community level committee across the 361 wards of the state.”

“We have not allowed any personal interest to interfere with the selection process of these beneficiaries,” the governor pointed out.

