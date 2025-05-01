The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos were closed on May 1, 2025, in observance of Workers’ Day, a public holiday celebrated in Nigeria

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos were closed on Thursday, May 1, 2025, in observance of Workers’ Day.

The announcement was made through the official Twitter handle of the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria, @USinNigeria, highlighting the closure of both diplomatic missions for the public holiday.

Workers' day celebrations across Nigeria

Workers’ Day, also known as International Labour Day, is celebrated annually in Nigeria on May 1. It is a day dedicated to recognising the efforts and contributions of workers nationwide.

The day featured rallies, parades, and events across various states, drawing significant public attention.

Embassy operations temporarily suspended

The embassy’s closure was in keeping with the observance of the public holiday, as diplomatic staff joined in the national celebration.

Services such as visa processing and consular assistance were temporarily suspended. Operations will resume on May 2, 2025, following the holiday.

The announcement reminded individuals planning to visit or seek services at the embassy or consulate to adjust their schedules accordingly during this period.

Workers' day significance

Workers’ Day holds significant cultural value in Nigeria’s history, symbolising the fight for fair treatment and labour rights.

The occasion saw unions and associations reflect on achievements, challenges, and demands for improved working conditions, making it an integral part of the nation's annual calendar.

As activities resumed after the holiday, individuals who required consular services were advised to check updated schedules and guidelines provided by the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria.

US Embassy in Nigeria

The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria serves as the diplomatic mission of the United States to the country. It is located in Abuja, the capital city, while the Consulate General operates in Lagos, serving as a key centre for visa services and consular assistance.

The embassy plays a significant role in fostering U.S.-Nigeria relations, focusing on areas such as trade, cultural exchange, security cooperation, and development support.

It also provides services to U.S. citizens in Nigeria, ensuring their welfare and addressing their needs. Through its activities, the embassy supports collaboration and mutual understanding between the two nations by facilitating exchange in various sectors.

