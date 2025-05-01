Workers’ Day: US Embassy Announces Closure of Its Offices in Lagos and Abuja
- The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos were closed on May 1, 2025, in observance of Workers’ Day, a public holiday celebrated in Nigeria
- Services such as visa processing and consular assistance were temporarily suspended. Operations will resume on May 2, 2025, following the holiday
- Workers’ Day in Nigeria marked a day of rallies and reflection on labour rights, underscoring its importance in the nation's annual calendar
The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos were closed on Thursday, May 1, 2025, in observance of Workers’ Day.
The announcement was made through the official Twitter handle of the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria, @USinNigeria, highlighting the closure of both diplomatic missions for the public holiday.
Workers' day celebrations across Nigeria
Workers’ Day, also known as International Labour Day, is celebrated annually in Nigeria on May 1. It is a day dedicated to recognising the efforts and contributions of workers nationwide.
The day featured rallies, parades, and events across various states, drawing significant public attention.
Embassy operations temporarily suspended
The embassy’s closure was in keeping with the observance of the public holiday, as diplomatic staff joined in the national celebration.
Services such as visa processing and consular assistance were temporarily suspended. Operations will resume on May 2, 2025, following the holiday.
The announcement reminded individuals planning to visit or seek services at the embassy or consulate to adjust their schedules accordingly during this period.
Workers' day significance
Workers’ Day holds significant cultural value in Nigeria’s history, symbolising the fight for fair treatment and labour rights.
The occasion saw unions and associations reflect on achievements, challenges, and demands for improved working conditions, making it an integral part of the nation's annual calendar.
As activities resumed after the holiday, individuals who required consular services were advised to check updated schedules and guidelines provided by the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria.
US Embassy in Nigeria
The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria serves as the diplomatic mission of the United States to the country. It is located in Abuja, the capital city, while the Consulate General operates in Lagos, serving as a key centre for visa services and consular assistance.
The embassy plays a significant role in fostering U.S.-Nigeria relations, focusing on areas such as trade, cultural exchange, security cooperation, and development support.
It also provides services to U.S. citizens in Nigeria, ensuring their welfare and addressing their needs. Through its activities, the embassy supports collaboration and mutual understanding between the two nations by facilitating exchange in various sectors.
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.