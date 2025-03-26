The Federal Government has declared Monday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 1, 2025, as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Fitr festival

State House, Abuja - The Federal Government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared Monday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 1, 2025, as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Ftr festival after the completion of the Ramadan Fast.

FG encourages Nigerians

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced this on Wednesday in a statement, and extended heartfelt congratulations to the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

According to the statement, signed by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, the minister wished and urged all Muslims to embrace the virtues cultivated during Ramadan – self-discipline, compassion, generosity, and peace.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo emphasised the significance of love, forgiveness, and solidarity as key elements in fostering a harmonious society, Leadership reported.

The Minister further encouraged Nigerians to use the festive period for prayer, focusing on the peace, stability, and prosperity of the nation. He expressed hope that the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Fitr would serve as a catalyst for unity and cooperation, bridging divides across religious and ethnic lines.

Tunji-Ojo also called on citizens to celebrate safely and responsibly, while remembering the less-privileged through acts of kindness and charity—keeping in line with the true spirit of Ramadan and Eid.

