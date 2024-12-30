President Tinubu approves a federal university for Southern Kaduna, focusing on education and regional development

VP Shettima announces plans for a Federal Medical Centre in Kafanchan and highlights the administration’s commitment to inclusivity

Bishop Kukah praises the government’s efforts, urging better road infrastructure for the region

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of a federal university in Southern Kaduna in a landmark decision aimed at addressing the region's educational and developmental needs.

The announcement was made by Vice President Kashim Shettima during a condolence visit to the family of the late Agwom Akulu of Ikulu Chiefdom, Yohanna Sidi Kukah, in Zangon Kataf, Kaduna State.

Tinubu's action could be seen by many, particularly the opposition, as his way of worming through the hearts of the northerners ahead of 2027. Image: FB/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The visit, held in the Ikulu Kingdom, also served as an opportunity to highlight the administration's commitment to Southern Kaduna's growth.

Tinubu reiterates commitment to developmental projects

Speaking during the visit, Vice President Shettima revealed that discussions are underway to further enhance healthcare services in the region with plans for the establishment of a Federal Medical Centre in Kafanchan.

Shettima stated:

"With Senator Katung and the member of the House of Representatives, we have reached out to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and he has consented to the establishment of a federal university in Southern Kaduna."

The Vice President underscored President Tinubu’s focus on the region, citing the appointment of General Christopher Musa as Chief of Defence Staff as an example of the administration's attention to Southern Kaduna's security challenges.

He assured residents that the federal government is committed to fostering inclusivity and providing essential infrastructure to the area.

“Be rest assured that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the people of Kaduna and the people of Southern Kaduna at heart,” Shettima said.

Bishop Kukah appreciates Tinubu's gestures

The visit also drew appreciation from Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, a prominent community leader and family member of the late monarch.

The bishop expressed gratitude for the government’s efforts, particularly regarding infrastructure.

“You can see the nature of the place in which we live. The road is largely broken. I know you will remain a friend of this Ikulu nation and a friend of this community. We are honoured to have you,” Bishop Kukah remarked.

Tinubu douses Yorubalisaton's cries

The decision to greenlight the establishment of an institution in the north, at a time when criticisms mount on the president for stacking his cabinets with too many Yorubas, has both political and developmental values.

The announcement will play against the opposition's claims and further cements the president's inclusivity agenda.

Tinubu reacts to former US president’s death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria had paid tribute to the late Jimmy Carter, describing him as "a trustworthy and compassionate friend" to the African country.

Legit.ng reports that Carter who served as the 39th president of the United States (US) from 1977 to 1981, died on Sunday, December 29, 2024, at his home in Georgia.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng