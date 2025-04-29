The federal government has declared Thursday, May 1, as a public holiday to commemorate the celebration of the 2024 Workers' Day

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has announced a new public holiday, Thursday, May 1, to commemorate the 2024 Workers' Day celebration.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, announced the public holiday on behalf of the federal government. He then reiterated the importance of peace to promote economic growth and industrialisation.

The minister, in a statement which was signed by Magdalene Ajani, the ministry's permanent secretary, on Tuesday night, April 29, commended Nigerian workers for their sacrifices and diligence.

How FG celebrates Nigerian workers

He added that the efforts of the workers are responsible for the country's greatness and the respect that Nigeria commands among the comity of nations.

The minister said that the dignity of the labour, their dedication and commitment to the work they do are important to nation-building. He then urged the workers to imbibe the innovation and productivity culture.

The minister encouraged workers to elevate their skills to drive better governance and ensure that all Nigerians benefit maximally from the nation's wealth. He assured citizens and foreigners alike that the administration of President Bola Tinubu prioritises the security of life and property.

Wishing workers a joyful celebration, he urged Nigerians to remain hopeful, emphasising President Tinubu's commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda.

This came barely two weeks after the federal government declared two days a public holiday for the celebration of Good Friday and Easter Monday. The dates declared are Friday, April 18 and Monday, April 21.

How is Easter determined every year?

The date of the Easter festival is determined by a complex set of rules known as the computus. Its determination can be compared to the complex rules that govern the Islamic holiday, Eid al-Fitr, and the Ramadan period of fasting.

In Western Christianity, the Christian celebration falls on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the vernal equinox (usually 21 March). However, the calculation involves several additional factors, including the date of the ecclesiastical full moon, which does not always correspond to the astronomical full moon, and the 19-year cycle of the Metonic cycle.

The computus is based on a combination of astronomical observations and ecclesiastical rules. The vernal equinox date is determined astronomically, while the full moon date is determined ecclesiastically.

The Church uses the ecclesiastical full moon rather than the astronomical one because a fixed set of religious rules determines the former. In contrast, the latter can vary slightly from year to year.

The computus was developed over several centuries and has undergone numerous revisions, but its basic principles have remained essentially unchanged since the Middle Ages.

It is used by Western Christian churches, including the Roman Catholic, Protestant, and Anglican churches, to determine the date of Easter each year.

