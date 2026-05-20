Parking fees at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 have increased sharply, with SUV owners now paying N4,000 for the first hour

Many passengers and visitors have complained that the new charges are too expensive and unfair amid the country’s economic hardship

However, the operator said there are no plans to reduce the fees, insisting the increase is necessary to improve traffic and parking management

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Passengers and visitors at the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 have continued to express anger over the recent increase in parking fees, describing the new rates as harsh and difficult to cope with amid rising living costs.

The terminal operator, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, reviewed the parking tariffs in April, leading to significant increases across different vehicle categories.

Lagos Airport Parking Charges Trigger Backlash as Users Accuse Operator of Exploitation

Source: UGC

Under the new structure, owners of saloon cars now pay N3,500 for the first hour and N2,500 for every additional hour. SUV owners are charged N4,000 for the first hour, with the same N2,500 rate applying afterwards.

Buses with 18 seats and above now attract a flat fee of N20,000, while overnight parking costs N50,000. Motorists who lose their parking tickets are also required to pay a N25,000 penalty.

Airport users lament rising charges

Several airport users said the increase has added unnecessary pressure on passengers and their relatives, already struggling with the country’s economic situation.

One visitor, Joe Agbo, said he was shocked after being charged N4,000 for parking his SUV for less than 30 minutes while picking up a family member from the airport.

According to him, the charges are excessive and unfair, especially at a time when many Nigerians are already battling high transportation and flight costs.

Another visitor, Jide Babs, recounted how he paid N6,500 after waiting for over an hour due to a delayed flight and the time it took his mother to retrieve her luggage.

He criticised the airport management for imposing such high charges instead of adopting alternative measures against indiscriminate parking, such as towing or sanctioning offending drivers.

Bi-Courtney says increase not revenue-driven

Despite the complaints, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services has maintained that there are currently no plans to reduce the parking fees.

The company’s spokesperson, Ajoke Olawoyin, explained that the adjustment was introduced as part of efforts to improve traffic management, parking space availability, security monitoring, and maintenance of the terminal’s parking facilities.

She noted that the review also reflects the increasing operational costs and prevailing economic realities affecting airport operations.

Olawoyin said:

‎”The objective of the review was not revenue-driven. It was designed to address operational concerns, including traffic congestion within the terminal vicinity and the increasing cost of maintaining the facility and related services. Management continues to monitor the impact across these areas."

According to her, the new pricing system has already helped reduce prolonged occupation of parking spaces while improving vehicle movement and overall organisation within the terminal environment.

Lagos Airport Parking Charges Trigger Backlash as Users Accuse Operator of Exploitation

Source: Getty Images

Tinubu suspends FAAN's cashless payment at airports

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu ordered the suspension of FAAN’s new cashless payment system at airport toll gates.

The policy, introduced on March 1, 2026, caused heavy traffic congestion, and passengers reportedly missed flights.

Authorities plan to redesign the system with the private sector to ensure smoother electronic payments.

Source: Legit.ng