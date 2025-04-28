Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has promised President Bola Tinubu that he will prioritise the unity of the APC in the state

Governor Oborevwori made the vow while officially joining the APC at an event held at the Cenotaph in Asaba, the state capital, on Monday, April 28

Oborevwori had earlier announced his defection to the APC alongside his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and other PDP members in Delta state

Asaba, Delta - Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has promised President Bola Tinubu to unite the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, saying that the party's unity is paramount and that he will work together with all stakeholders.

The governor made the promise after dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and officially joining the APC at an event held at the Cenotaph in Asaba, the state capital, on Monday, April 28. At the event, where President Tinubu was presented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Oborevwori was handed over the leadership of the party.

Recall that last week, Governor Oborevwori announced his defection from the PDP to the APC in a dramatic calculation ahead of the 2027 general election. The governor defected along with his predecessor and PDP vice presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Oborevwori's promise to President Tinubu reads:

"I assured Mr. President, who was represented by the Vice President, His Excellency Senator Kashim Shettima GCON, that as the leader of APC in the state, the unity of our party is paramount as we work together for the best interests of the people of Delta State."

Read the full statement here:

Speaking at the event, the former vice presidential candidate, Okowa, The former vice presidential candidate explained the move was necessary so that the oil-rich state could better align with the federal government and benefit from the resources and goodwill present in Abuja.

Why Okowa dumped PDP for APC

Okowa stressed that the defection was not all about him in person, nor was it about his successor, Governor Oborevwori, but about the fact that there is a need to connect the state with the federal.

He maintained that it was all about the goodwill and resources that are in Abuja, in which the state is a large contributor. There was a need to stay connected with it.

Recall that Okowa, Oborevwori and all the PDP members in Delta state dumped the leading opposition for the ruling APC. The development has generated widespread concerns and comments from political gladiators.

Analyst reacted as defection hit the opposition

Speaking on the recent political dimension, Titilope Anifowoshe, a political analyst, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, called on the opposition parties to learn how the APC played the opposition role when it was not in power.

She said:

"Opposition parties should take a cue from the APC before 2015 and how constructive the party was as an opposition."

El-Rufai commented on politicians' defection to APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai has reacted to the defection of high-profile politicians to the APC.

El-Rufai, who recently dumped the APC for SDP, said that the defection of top politicians to the APC was overrated.

The former governor's comment came as ex-vice presidential candidate to Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 election, Ifeanyi Okowa, dumped the PDP for the APC.

