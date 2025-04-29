Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has posited that the PDP has lost its soul in Delta State

Asaba, Delta - The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has said that the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost its soul in Delta State.

The minister asserted while speaking on the defection of Delta Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to the All Progressives Congress (APC). He made this known while speaking on Channels TV on Monday evening, April 28.

According to Keyamo, the South-South state was one of the funders of the opposition PDP, and the defection of the governor was one of the major boosts for the ruling APC ahead of the next general election in 2027.

Keyamo's statement reads in part:

“The PDP knows that they have lost something like their soul. Delta was like the soul of the PDP. Delta was one of the major funders of the PDP; they have lost it."

The minister added that the defection of Governor Oborevwori to the APC is a boost for the ruling party, saying it would make the re-election of President Bola Tinubu easy, because Delta state is one of the funders of the PDP, and the opposition knows they have lost something like their soul.

When the Delta governor joined the APC

Recall that last week, Governor Oborevwori announced his defection from the PDP to the APC in a dramatic calculation ahead of the 2027 general election. The governor defected along with his predecessor and PDP vice presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Oborevwori's promise to President Tinubu reads:

"I assured Mr. President, who was represented by the Vice President, His Excellency Senator Kashim Shettima GCON, that as the leader of APC in the state, the unity of our party is paramount as we work together for the best interests of the people of Delta State."

Why Okowa dumped PDP for APC

Speaking at the event, the former vice presidential candidate, Okowa, explained the move was necessary so that the oil-rich state could better align with the federal government and benefit from the resources and goodwill present in Abuja.

Okowa stressed that the defection was not all about him in person, nor was it about his successor, Governor Oborevwori, but about the fact that there is a need to connect the state with the federal.

He maintained that it was all about the goodwill and resources that are in Abuja, in which the state is a large contributor. There was a need to stay connected with it.

El-Rufai commented on politicians' defection to APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai has reacted to the defection of high-profile politicians to the APC.

El-Rufai, who recently dumped the APC for SDP, said that the defection of top politicians to the APC was overrated.

The former governor's comment came as ex-vice presidential candidate to Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 election, Ifeanyi Okowa, dumped the PDP for the APC.

