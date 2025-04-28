Former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai has reacted to the defection of high-profile politicians to the APC

El-Rufai, who recently dumped the APC for SDP, said that the defection of top politicians to the APC was overrated

The former governor's comment came as ex-vice presidential candidate to Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 election, Ifeanyi Okowa, dumped the PDP for the APC

Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, has said that the recent defection of influential politicians from the opposition, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party, is being exaggerated.

The former governor maintained that the moves would not deter his plan to provide solutions to Nigeria's challenges. El-Rufai made this known while speaking to journalists in Kano on Monday, April 28.

Nasir El-Rufai has reacted to the defection of Ifeanyi Okowa from the PDP to the APC Photo Credit: X/@elrufa

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai speaks on solving Nigeria's problem

El-Rufai, who recently joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP), cited the party's commitment to finding solutions to Nigeria's problems and eliminating godfatherism in politics. El-Rufai explained that the SDP aims to provide equal opportunities for all Nigerians interested in leadership and politics, regardless of their background or connections.

He stated that the party's goal is to unleash the competitive energy of Nigerians and allow them to contribute to politics and public service without needing godfathers or large amounts of money. El-Rufai emphasised that the current state of politics in Nigeria is not good enough and that many talented individuals are discouraged from participating due to the influence of godfathers and money.

El-Rufai downplayed the significance of high-profile defections, stating that what matters most is the ability to solve the problems of Nigerians and communicate effectively with them. He noted that defections may generate headlines, but they are not a guarantee of political success without the support of the people.

Why I visited Emir Sanusi - El-Rufai

During a recent visit to Kano, El-Rufai apologised in advance to Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II for missing an upcoming Emirate event and met with SDP members in the state. His move to the SDP reflects his commitment to finding new solutions to Nigeria's challenges and promoting a more inclusive and competitive political environment.

El-Rufai's comment came after the recent defection of Ifeanyi Okowa, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state and the former running mate of Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election. Okowa, along with his successor, Sheriff Oborevwori and the PDP structure in Delta state, dumped the PDP for the APC.

Earlier, Titilope Anifowoshe, a public commentator, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, described the defection of the high-profile politicians as a matter of interest, saying that "Politics is a game of interest."

Ifeanyi Okowa, Shetiff Oborewori dump Atiku Abubakar's camp Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Okowa explains why he dumped PDP for APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has explained why he and his successor, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, dumped the PDP for the APC.

Okowa, who was the running mate to Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election under the PDP, made the clarification on Monday, April 28.

The former governor's defection came at a time Atiku was leading a coalition call to defeat President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng