Tiwa Savage disclosed that she never fully understood the emotional support Mavin Records gave her until she left the label in 2019

The singer emotionally recalled how she used to cry and confide in Don Jazzy and fellow Mavin artistes during difficult moments

Tiwa warned upcoming artists to pay attention to how record labels treat their mental well-being and not just focus on money and fame

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has reflected on life after leaving Mavin Records, admitting that she deeply misses the family-like support system she once enjoyed under music executive Don Jazzy.

The Afrobeats star made the revelation during a recent episode of the Afrobeats Intelligence podcast hosted by media personality Joey Akan.

Tiwa Savage says she never fully understood the emotional support Mavin Records gave her until she left the label in 2019. Photos: Tiwa Savage/Don Jazzy.

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage, who joined Mavin Records in 2012 before exiting in 2019 to sign with Universal Music Group, explained that record labels play a much bigger role in an artist’s emotional well-being than many people realise.

While reflecting on her years at Mavin, Tiwa said she often found comfort in Don Jazzy and other label mates whenever social media controversies or personal struggles overwhelmed her.

According to the singer, the environment at Mavin felt more like a family than a workplace.

“Whenever there’s a controversy online, I’d run to Don Jazzy’s room, sit on the floor or bed with other Mavin acts and we would talk about it,” she said.

Tiwa added that she could freely cry and express her emotions around them without fear of judgment.

“I would cry if I had to cry and we would get through it,” she added.

However, the music star admitted that life changed significantly after she moved to an international label structure.

Tiwa explained the difference between local and foreign labels

The Somebody’s Son crooner noted that foreign record labels are often more business-focused and may not necessarily care about the emotional struggles of artists.

According to her, she no longer has the same freedom to openly express vulnerability within her current label environment.

“But being with a foreign label, they don’t really care about your personal stuff. So, I can’t really go to the Empire office and cry. I miss that part,” she stated.

Tiwa also advised upcoming artistes to carefully examine the type of label they sign with, warning that some companies only see artistes as money-making machines.

The singer stressed that emotional support and mental well-being are just as important as financial success in the entertainment industry.

Watch the interview here:

Tiwa Savage recalls how she used to cry and confide in Don Jazzy and fellow Mavin artistes during difficult moments. Photo: Tiwa Savage.

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage opens up on motherhood struggles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tiwa Savage revealed how becoming a mother almost ruined her career during an interview on an episode of the FlowWithKorty podcast.

She explained that childbirth affected her emotionally and professionally, admitting she struggled to bond with her son after learning she was expecting a boy instead of a girl.

The singer added that her body changes after childbirth, and losing a major Pepsi campaign deepened her struggles, although she now describes her son, Jamil, as her best friend.

Source: Legit.ng