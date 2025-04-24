Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has urged PDP members to ignore distractions amid the gale of defections that hit Nigeria's main opposition party in recent days

Saraki in a lengthy post shared on his X page, rubbished governor of Delta state Sheriff Oborevwori and Ifeanyi Okowa's defection to the APC

Saraki sent a message to defectors and disclosed his commitment to strengthening the party, asserting that PDP still holds a strong chance in the next elections

Former Senate President Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has dismissed concerns over recent defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta state, urging those planning to leave the party to do so immediately.

Saraki reacts to Delta defections: "No cause for alarm"

Saraki emphasised that the PDP is entering a phase of “rebirth and reorganisation” and remains capable of winning the 2027 general elections despite the high-profile exits.

Saraki shared his reaction via a statement posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday, April 24.

He spoke a day after Delta governor Sheriff Oborevwori dumped the leading opposition party PDP and defected to the ruling APC.

Legit.ng reported that Delta governor joined the APC alongside his predecessor and PDP vice presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Also, Governor Oborevwori dumped the PDP along with all his commissioners and all the stakeholders of the opposition party in the state.

"PDP will rise again": Bukola Saraki assures

But on Thursday, Saraki insisted no cause for alarm and assured party loyalists that the PDP will rise again.

He tweeted:

"There is No Cause for Alarm, We’ll Reposition PDP."

“Following the development in the Delta State Chapter of our party… I have been inundated with phone calls from leaders and members of our party as well as various youths who have been active in promoting democracy and good governance in our country.”

"My view is that those who want to leave the PDP should leave now and let the rest of us who want to stay concentrate on rebuilding the party and refocusing it to play the role of a viable opposition that will provide a better alternative for the good people of Nigeria.

"Yes, it is unbecoming and shocking for the running mate to the standard bearer of a leading party to abandon ship to join the ruling party. This is unprecedented and nobody should try to justify such an act with the talk of being put under pressure. It is simply a sign of how low we have sunk as a polity. The country is experiencing a collapse of leadership values.

"Even if the party has only ten governors in its fold, the PDP is still in a good position to win the next round of elections."

