A Nigerian man has recounted how he lost his job over an utterance he respectfully made to his managing director, who is a Nigerian woman

After his statement, they set up a 'disciplinary committee', and he was eventually dismissed two days after the incident with his female boss

The man's workplace experience has sparked conversations about the unpleasant conduct of some Nigerian employers in the workplace

A man, known on X as @jayhemz, has shared a statement he made towards his female managing director (MD) that led to his firing.

@jayhemz shared his experience on X while joining the conversation about the terrible treatment Nigerian employers mete out to their employees.

A man recounts losing his job over his utterance to his female MD. Photo Credit: @jayhemz

Source: Twitter

Nigerian man's unpleasant experience with boss

In a tweet on May 20, @jayhemz stated that he lost his job after he told his female MD to mind the tone in which she talks to him.

After his utterance, he wrote that his organisation set up a 'disciplinary committee' and he was sacked two days later. In his words:

"I was sacked after I told a Nigerian MD, "respectfully Ma, please don't talk to me in that tone."

"They set up a "disciplinary committee" shortly after that statement, and sacked me 2 days later.

"These things fester because people are too cowardly."

His tweet went viral on the social media platform, triggering conversations around how poorly Nigerian employers treat their employees in the workplace.

A man recounts a statement he uttered that earned him a sack from work. Photo Credit: @jayhemz

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

Reactions trail man's experience at former workplace

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's experience below:

@olumulanon said:

"Lol. As long as you’re someone who moves with confidence and carries himself with a sense of worth, the Nigerian corporate space is not for you."

@ogbame_justus said:

"An employer called me stupid, I said I'm not stupid, he said I should go home I'm fired, I said no problem, came back the next day to take my pay he owed me, they started trying to settle the matter, I quit abeg, took my pay and left. I haven't worked for someone as an employee since then. This was like 2016."

@EOEboh said:

"A workplace that is based on disrespect is a toxic workplace... I don't care about your position or role in the company."

@mode9fix said:

"They did that not because of you, but the others, so they stay in line and not get ideas.

"Only a tiny % of Nigerians protect their dignity like this, and no, it's not because we have options.

"You can tell how someone values themself from their character.

"You did alright."

@Firemankingsley said:

"I don't tolerate disrespect at all. I am proud to have contributed to the sack of two senior colleagues who brought disrespect my way. The last one called me deaf; I didn't even reply to him but instantly created a group and added him and his boss there and posted the screenshot of what he said with the caption "So Mr xx you were saying?"

@Anu_official said:

"Similar experience on my first job, he called me “stupid” and I told him off. Got fired the next day."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who agreed to date her boss was fired from her job.

Man quits his job, shares what boss said

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had quit his job after his female boss made an 'unforgivable' comment to him during a meeting.

He had attempted to contribute to the discussion during a meeting, but his boss' response left him feeling belittled. The man, identified on X as @abegabeg, shared his encounter after his former colleague @kayodeking01 posted a tweet about the incident.

In response to the tweet, @abegabeg confirmed that he was the person involved and lamented the incident. According to him, the embarrassing moment had a bad impact on him.

Source: Legit.ng