Atiku Abubakar's running mate in the 2023 presidential election, Ifeanyi Okowa, has asserted that his defection to the APC is a bold and patriotic move in the interest of Delta state

Delta state governor Sheriff Oborevwori, alongside Okowa and other PDP members, resigned from the PDP and joined the ruling APC

At an event attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima and other top APC leaders on Monday, Okowa emphasised that the defection was made in the best interest of Delta people

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Asaba, Delta state - Ifeanyi Okowa, Former Governor of Delta state has described his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a bold and patriotic move, aimed at connecting Delta state to Abuja.

Atiku's running mate in 2023 election Okowa speaks after dumping the PDP for the APC. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reported that Sheriff Oborevwori, the governor of Delta state, dumped the leading opposition party, PDP, and defected to the ruling APC.

The governor joined the APC alongside his predecessor and PDP vice presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Ifeanyi Okowa.

But on Monday, April 28, Okowa and other defectors were formally welcomed into the ruling APC at an event attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima and other top party leaders.

Speaking at the event, Okowa said:

"Today is a great day for us in Delta State. We defected in the best interest of our people. It was not about me or the governor but the fact that there is a need for us to connect to Abuja... This is a bold, patriotic, and well-intentioned move."

"Defection: It is time for us to stand together in great support for Mr President and Mr Governor, because together, we can truly dominate the politics in Delta State. I believe there will be no other party with this move that we have made."

APC formally welcomes Okowa, Delta gov to ruling APC

Okowa, Delta state governor formally defects to APC. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, APC national chairman Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Governor Hope Uzodinma, and twenty other APC governors, on Monday, formally welcomed Delta governor Oborevwori to the ruling party.

Watch the video as Okowa speaks on his defection to APC:

Read more about politicians, defections here:

Defections: PDP calls emergency meeting

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Working Committee of the PDP has scheduled an emergency meeting for Tuesday to address the wave of defections weakening the party.

In recent days, the PDP has been hit by key defections, which include Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, former governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and the entire PDP structure in the state switching to the APC.

Interestingly, acting national chairman Umar Damagum is faced with mounting criticism as the internal crisis continues to destabilise the PDP ahead of the 2027 elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng