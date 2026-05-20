A fatal road accident in Akure claimed the lives of two brothers on Wednesday, leaving the community in shock

The tragic crash, involving a truck, a Nissan car, and a motorcycle, occurred near the Vehicle Inspection Office during routine checks

Police confirmed the incident was caused by brake failure, with two others injured and tensions rising among residents at the scene

No fewer than two persons lost their lives in a fatal road accident which occurred at Ijapo area of Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

The crash involved a Nissan car with registration number Ondo WWW 322 TA, a truck without a registration number, and a motorcycle.

Fatal road accident in Akure claims two lives as truck collides with motorcycle and car. Photo credit: Legit

Source: Original

Two other victims sustained injuries during the incident, which happened in front of the headquarters of the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), where officials were reportedly conducting routine checks at the time.

Victims were brothers

According to PUNCH, eyewitnesses revealed that the deceased, who were brothers, were riding on a motorcycle when the speeding truck rammed into the Nissan car, the motorcycle, and other vehicles, killing them instantly.

A commercial driver whose vehicle was badly damaged narrowly escaped death.

He narrated his ordeal:

“I came to deliver goods to my boss, but the shop was yet to open, so I parked my vehicle. As I was moving towards the boot to bring down the goods in front of the shop, I suddenly heard people shouting. When I looked back, I saw the tipper clearing vehicles and motorcycles. I immediately ran for my life. You can see how badly my vehicle was damaged. The tipper crushed the two men on the motorcycle instantly.”

Police intervention prevents violence

The situation grew tense as angry residents attempted to attack VIO officials, blaming them for the accident. However, police officers intervened promptly to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

Confirming the incident, the Ondo Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr Samuel Ibitoye, said:

“The accident occurred as a result of brake failure, four persons were involved, while two were killed. The corpses of the deceased were deposited at Ondo State Hospital Mortuary by the men of the Nigeria Police Force.”

Police statement on the incident

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, also confirmed the accident. He explained that preliminary investigation revealed the tipper truck collided with the motorcycle and the Nissan vehicle from the rear.

He added:

“The motorcycle rider and his yet-to-be-identified passenger were immediately rushed to the Federal University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Akure, where they were both confirmed dead by medical personnel on duty. In the aftermath of the incident, some angry youths attempted to attack officials of the VIO who were present there over the unfortunate development. However, police personnel at the scene acted promptly and professionally to prevent a breakdown of law and order.”

The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy, while the vehicles involved have been recovered for safekeeping and further inspection.

Police intervention prevents angry residents from attacking VIO officers at crash scene. Photo credit: FRSC/x

Source: Twitter

APC leader dies in car accident

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mohammed Ibrahim Ibwa, Speaker of the Gwagwalada Area Council, Legislative Arm, is dead. As reported recently by Daily Trust, Ibwa passed away at a hospital in Abuja after being involved in a road accident along the Abuja–Lokoja Expressway.

Source: Legit.ng