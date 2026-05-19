The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reportedly cleared former President Goodluck Jonathan as its presidential candidate in the 2027 general elections.

Reports indicated that the former president was cleared by the screening committee of the Governor Seyi Makinde-backed Turaki PDP group.

PDP clears former President Goodluck Jonathan for 2027 presidency Photo Credit: @GEJonathan

Source: Twitter

See the video of the moment on X here:

Source: Legit.ng