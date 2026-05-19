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Breaking: PDP Takes Action on Jonathan's 2027 Ambition
Politics

Breaking: PDP Takes Action on Jonathan's 2027 Ambition

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reportedly cleared former President Goodluck Jonathan as its presidential candidate in the 2027 general elections.

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Reports indicated that the former president was cleared by the screening committee of the Governor Seyi Makinde-backed Turaki PDP group.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has reportedly been cleared by the PDP.
PDP clears former President Goodluck Jonathan for 2027 presidency Photo Credit: @GEJonathan
Source: Twitter

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Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Goodluck JonathanArewaPDP
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