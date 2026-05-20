Buying a second-hand phone can be a wise choice, money-wise, but it comes with a lot of losses

Some of the old phones in the markets may be stolen, blacklisted, or locked to previous owners

Buyers are advised to carry out IMEI checks, test the network a lot, and confirm account locks before paying for any used smartphone

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Buying a used phone can be a great way to save money, but experts warn of hidden risks. stolen, blacklisted or locked phones are still on sale.

Some used smartphones on the market have been stolen or are blacklisted or locked to previous owners, but customers only find this out when they have paid.

The used phone market comes with risks; experts recommend quick verification tests Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

As experts put it, buyers should run a few quick checks before making a purchase, such as using IMEI check tools.

Here is a breakdown of the 5 important safety checks before buying a used phone

1. IMEI confirmation

An IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number is an International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) which is unique to each mobile device.

According to GSMA, each mobile device has a unique IMEI, which is used to verify whether the device is lost, stolen or can be safely used on the mobile network.

Checking the phone's IMEI using an online IMEI checker is the highly recommended method. Use websites like IMEI.info, IMEI Check, IMEI24, and CheckYourIMEI.ng.

Tribune reports that dialling "*#06#" on the phone will show on the phone. Confirm it matches the one on the box, SIM tray, or receipt. A mismatched IMEI is a red flag.

2- IMEI tools ensure rapid verification

Several platforms offer this service, including the Dr Fone Online IMEI Check developed by Wondershare, they make it possible to complete IMEI checks within seconds and generate full phone reports.

The tool is said to provide IMEI blacklist status, carrier lock status, warranty, repair history, as well as the availability on Android and iOS devices.

2. Blacklist check

Use an IMEI check to know whether the device has been reported lost or stolen. Blacklisted/blocked/flagged IMEI phones must be avoided.

3. Test network connectivity

Insert the SIM card and test calls, messages and data connection of the phone. Failure to "connect to the network" might suggest a blocked phone.

4. Test for account locks

For iPhone, the user must make sure the "activation lock" is turned off. "An iPhone that is Activation Locked cannot be used without the Apple ID and password of the original owner," Apple claims.

5. Spot a suspicious seller

According to experts, beware of sellers who do not share their IMEI details, offer public meet-up locations, unusually low prices, and devices sold without accessories or a receipt of purchase.

Experts advise Nigerians to test used phones before purchase Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Expert speaks

Explaining how to avoid issues, Jeremiah Ohio, a phone seller and the manager of Jtechnologies at Ikeja Computer Village, told Legit.ng that:

"To save yourself financial loss and risks, a few minutes spent doing these IMEI check tests with a physical and network verification of used phone is the best method to not buy a stolen or blacklisted phone."

Google announces 7 new exciting features for Android phones

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Google has announced plans to release lots of new Android features, including major AI changes, tools for less distraction and a whole new type of laptop called "Googlebooks".

The free updates will gradually be available on compatible Android phones (including those from Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Honor and Pixel) over the next 12 months.

The biggest development is the introduction of "Gemini Intelligence".

Source: Legit.ng