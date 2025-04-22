Popular Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has urged Kayode Egbetokun, the incumbent inspector-general of police (IGP), to seek the face of God

FCT, Abuja - Primate Elijah Ayodele has said Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector-general of police (IGP), should be wary of a possible removal from office.

Legit.ng reports that Egbetokun, the current IGP, was appointed by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in June 2023, to replace Usman Alkali Baba.

Tinubu pushed the Police Act (Amendment) Bill 2024 to the NASS to amend the Police Act of 2020. This was to enable Egbetokun to complete a full term of four years. Photos credit: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

An ally of the president, Egbetokun, in 2024, credited President Tinubu with transforming his life several years ago. According to the police chief, “that story is also a testimony that I would like to leave for another day.”

Calls for Egbetokun’s removal

According to section 7 of the Police Act 2020, the person appointed to the office of the IGP shall hold the office for four years.

But Egbetokun, who was born on September 4, 1964, was expected to retire on September 4, 2024, when he turned 60 years old.

Section 18(8) of the Act, which makes direct reference to the civil service rule on retirement, states that “every police officer shall, on recruitment or appointment, serve in the Nigeria Police Force for a period of 35 years or until he attains the age of 60 years, whichever is earlier”.

However, in July 2024, the national assembly (NASS) hurriedly passed a bill seeking to allow the IGP to remain in office “until the end of the term stipulated in his appointment letter”.

In a video posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, April 21, sighted by Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the Inri Evangelical Church, asked IGP Egbetokun to seek the face of God to avert a removal.

He said:

“The inspector-general of police of Nigeria needs to be very careful.”

The video can be watched below:

IGP reorganises police mobile force

Meanwhile, Egbetokun on Tuesday, April 22, announced the immediate reorganisation of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) as part of efforts to strengthen internal security and enhance operational readiness.

The directive was made public during a conference with Police Mobile Force Squadron Commanders at the force headquarters, Abuja.

Egbetokun highlighted the need to reposition the Mobile Force in line with its original mandate as the Nigeria Police Force’s elite strike unit, designed to respond swiftly to riots, emergencies, and violent threats.

He expressed concern over the diversion of PMF personnel to non-core roles, including guard duties for private individuals and VIPs, a trend which has undermined the unit’s effectiveness.

The IGP also announced a series of measures including the immediate withdrawal of PMF personnel from unauthorised deployments, regular quarterly training focused on ethics and professionalism, and mandatory standby of fully equipped, combat-ready units across all Squadrons for rapid tactical support.

The IGP also declared that PMF Commanders will be held accountable for the conduct of their personnel and urged them to lead proactively through regular training, inspections, and mentorship aimed at upholding discipline, respect for human rights, and operational excellence.

