Editor's note: In this opinion, Lekan Olayiwola, a public policy analyst, looks at Nigeria’s insecurity and rising living costs. The researcher connects everyday hardship to changes quietly altering how the country operates.

Critics describe Nigeria in terms of insecurity, inflation, political tension, reinforced by attacks in Kwara, Kebbi, and Niger; abductions in Borno; ambushes in Plateau and Katsina; and the recent U.S. embassy’s authorisation of voluntary departure for non-essential staff in Abuja, intensifying scrutiny of official security narratives.

Beyond hardship and rising costs, Nigeria may be undergoing a silent transformation in how it functions. Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor, Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Inflation has declined from over 30% in 2024 to about 15% by early 2026, yet the cost of living remains high, driven by fuel and food prices. These developments are typically analysed in isolation. Taken together, however, they suggest something deeper: Nigeria is not merely battling crises, but rewiring itself into a new and evolving system.

From managed fragmentation to diffused governance

For much of its recent history, Nigeria operated within a recognisable, if imperfect, logic of managed fragmentation. Security threats were largely regional: militancy in the Niger Delta, insurgency in Borno and the North-East, and episodic communal clashes in Benue and Plateau. Economic management followed familiar rhythms of state intervention, fuel subsidies, and oil-driven stabilisation.

Public discourse, despite divisions, shared broadly accepted narratives about national challenges and state responsibility. This system did not eliminate crises but contained them. Today, threats spill across regions, economic pressures cut across classes, and public narratives fragment widely. Nigeria is moving from contained disorder to overlapping systems, diffuse and interconnected.

Security: From recurrence to diffusion

Recent patterns of violence illustrate this shift clearly. In early 2026, large-scale attacks in Kwara resulted in over 150 fatalities in a single episode; mass abductions in Borno involved hundreds of victims in one incident; security personnel were targeted in ambushes in Plateau and Katsina.

These developments reveal three structural features. First, recurrence. The same states remain persistent theatres of violence. Second, adaptation. Armed groups are no longer confined to one tactic. They combine village raids, kidnappings, and direct assaults on state forces. Third, diffusion. Violence is no longer regionally contained. It has spread across the North-East, North-West, and North-Central.

The implications are not only humanitarian but economic. In Benue, widely regarded as Nigeria’s “food basket”, insecurity has significantly disrupted agricultural production, contributing to reduced output and rising food prices. What this suggests is that insecurity in Nigeria is no longer episodic. It is becoming systemic, sustained by patterns that outpace intervention.

Policy must therefore shift from reactive deployment to pattern disruption with intelligence systems focused on recurrence, not just incidents; integrated coordination across federal and state security structures; and community-based early warning mechanisms. Without this shift, tactical successes will continue to yield strategic stagnation.

Economy: Stabilisation without relief

Nigeria’s economic trajectory reflects a similar duality. On the one hand, macroeconomic indicators show signs of adjustment. Inflation has declined to roughly 15%, suggesting that earlier shocks are beginning to stabilise. On the other hand, structural pressures remain severe with nearly 50% fuel price increase in recent months; an estimated 35 million Nigerians are at risk of food insecurity; and over 30% of the population is grappling with multidimensional poverty.

These realities are asynchronous, not contradictory. Macroeconomic stabilisation operates on a different timeline from household recovery. The result is a growing divergence between policy narrative and lived experience. For the government, the story is one of reform and gradual correction. For many citizens, the reality is one of persistent strain.

This gap is not merely perceptual; it is politically consequential. When citizens do not recognise themselves in official narratives, trust erodes. Bridging this requires more than communication. It requires distributional policy including sustained cash transfers to vulnerable households; regionally differentiated food interventions; and transparent reporting of reform impacts across income groups. Economic reform, in this sense, is not only a technical exercise. It is a negotiation of legitimacy.

Governance: The quiet pull of electoral time

Overlaying these dynamics is the subtle influence of electoral time. Even in the absence of formal campaigning, the horizon of the next election cycle is beginning to shape governance behaviour. Budget priorities, policy sequencing, and public messaging are increasingly interpreted through this lens. The risk is not an immediate breakdown, but a gradual distortion. Policies may prioritise visibility over durability; short-term reassurance may displace long-term restructuring.

This is particularly significant in a context already under strain. Where insecurity and economic pressure are high, the margin for policy misalignment is thin. Mitigating this requires institutional anchoring: strengthened fiscal transparency; robust legislative oversight; and insulation of key policy areas from short-term political incentives. Governance must be seen to operate beyond the electoral cycle if it is to retain credibility within it.

Behind Nigeria’s struggles lies a slow, complex transformation few are noticing clearly, analyst says. Photo: Anadolu / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Public discourse: Fragmented realities

Running through these shifts is a deeper transformation in how reality itself is contested. Public discourse in Nigeria is increasingly fragmented. Insecurity is framed as either improving or deteriorating; economic reform is seen as either stabilising or debilitating. These are not simply disagreements over facts. They reflect divergent experiences and declining trust in shared sources of information.

According to Habermas, a functioning public sphere depends on shared reference points. Where these erode, debate continues, but consensus becomes elusive. Digital platforms have deepened fragmentation. The videofication of news on social media shapes youth engagement, while trust shifts towards online activist- and comic-influencers. Economic strain fuels polarised gender debates, as viral content amplifies grievance over nuance in public discourse.

These conversations are rooted in high youth unemployment, rising cost of living, and delayed economic independence. The result is a public sphere that is vibrant, but not cohesive. Policy cannot control this space. But it can support credible data systems, promote media literacy and engage youth as participants in governance, not merely observers.

The emergence of a rewired system

Nigeria is moving away from a system in which challenges were compartmentalised towards one in which they are overlapping and mutually reinforcing. Insecurity affects economic production; economic strain shapes public discourse; public discourse influences governance legitimacy.

At the same time, parallel systems are emerging. Informal security arrangements in high-risk communities; adaptive economic strategies outside formal structures; and decentralised information ecosystems. These are signs of adaptation under constraint. But adaptation without coordination carries its own risks, entrenching fragmentation and weakening coherence over time.

From reaction to design

The nation’s rewiring teeters between deliberate vision and haphazard improvisation. The risk ahead is the normalisation of fragmentation. Informal systems may supplant formal accountability, uneven adaptation could deepen inequality, and fragmented narratives may weaken collective action. Nigeria is not merely reacting to crises; it is reorganising under pressure, shifting from managed disorder to dispersed governance.

Policymakers must recognise this and respond accordingly, moving from incident response to pattern management, from macroeconomic signalling to social cushioning, from political calculation to institutional stability, and from narrative contestation to shared informational foundations.

Lekan Olayiwola is a public-facing peace & conflict researcher/policy analyst focused on leadership, ethics, governance, and political legitimacy in fragile states.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng