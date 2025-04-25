The APC welcomes key NNPP figures, including Senator Kawu Sumaila and Hon. Kabiru Rurum, boosting the party’s position in Kano ahead of the 2027 elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed strong confidence in securing a decisive victory in Kano State during the 2027 general elections, following the defection of key figures from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The party's leadership has welcomed a significant group of NNPP stalwarts, including Senator Kawu Sumaila, representing Kano South Senatorial District, and Hon. Kabiru Alasan Rurum, a current member of the House of Representatives.

Also joining the APC are former Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Dr Abdullahi Baffa Bíchi, and several other influential figures, including former commissioners and former members of the National Assembly.

In a statement released on Wednesday, April 22, and shared via X, the Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC hailed the decision of these leaders to join the party.

The party expressed optimism that this move would further strengthen APC's political base in Kano, one of the key battleground states in Nigeria.

APC's warm welcome and confidence for 2027

The APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, celebrated the defections, stating that the party would offer the incoming leaders and their supporters effective accommodation within the APC fold.

He noted that the defections were a clear endorsement of the leadership of President Bola Tinubu and affirmed that this development would bolster the APC’s chances in the upcoming elections.

"We are confident that this development will galvanize support for the administration's unprecedented multi-sector reforms, positioning the Party for overwhelming victory in Kano State in 2027," Morka said.

The APC's leadership expressed gratitude to these political heavyweights for joining forces with the party at a crucial time, acknowledging their commitment to strengthening the party's presence and influence in the northern region.

The political significance of the defections

Senator Kawu Sumaila, Hon. Rurum, and the other defectors are seen as major political figures in Kano State, with significant grassroots support.

Their defection to the APC is a strategic move that could tilt the balance of power in the state, which has historically been a key stronghold for opposition parties like the NNPP.

The inclusion of these leaders also signals a shift in Kano’s political dynamics, as the APC looks to expand its influence and prepare for the 2027 election cycle.

APC: Aiming for victory in 2027

With the addition of influential NNPP figures, the APC is eyeing a major electoral win in Kano in 2027.

The defection is seen as part of the party’s broader strategy to solidify its hold on the northern states, where it has seen significant gains in recent elections.

The APC’s focus is now on ensuring that its policies and leadership resonate with voters in Kano, as well as across other key states in the north, as the party prepares for the next general elections.

Previously, Legit.ng reported that governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has predicted more defections of state governors from opposition parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sule said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's inclusive leadership style and developmental projects across states, including non-APC controlled regions, are driving increased support.

