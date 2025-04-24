INEC proposes allowing voting without PVCs in the 2027 elections, contingent on necessary legal amendments

Technology, including the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), would play a key role in future elections

The move aims to reduce electoral fraud and make the process more accessible, though legislative changes are required

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed its intent to allow eligible Nigerian voters to participate in the 2027 general elections without the need for a Permanent Voter Card (PVC).

However, INEC insists that this change can only take effect once the necessary legal amendments are made to accommodate the shift away from the current PVC-only system.

Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, while speaking on Wednesday, April 23, noted that while the commission is eager to embrace technological advances in the electoral process, it is equally important that legislative provisions are updated to facilitate this change.

“It is not our stand alone that is important. Equally critical is what the subsisting law says. While the commission is favourable to the recommendation by stakeholders, the law needs to be amended to reflect it," Oyekanmi stated.

INEC: Technology to play central role in future elections

The move to allow voting without PVCs follows comments made by INEC Chairman, Prof. Yakubu, in December 2024, during a quarterly consultative meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners.

Yakubu discussed the increasing role of technology, particularly the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), in streamlining the voting process.

Yakubu confirmed that, while PVCs would still be valid for voters who possess them, INEC was exploring alternatives, including computer-generated slips or those downloaded from the commission’s website, for voter accreditation in future elections.

“The commission believes that with the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, the use of the PVCs as the sole means of identification for voter accreditation on Election Day should be reviewed,” Yakubu said.

He added that this shift would help reduce costs, alleviate logistical burdens, and eliminate fraudulent practices, such as the buying and stealing of PVCs from voters.

Combating fraud and improving electoral integrity

Yakubu pointed out that by allowing voters to use computer-generated slips or downloadable accreditation documents, INEC could address long-standing issues related to PVC collection, including the manipulation of voters by political operatives seeking to disenfranchise them.

“This will not only save costs, but it will also eliminate the issues around the collection of PVCs and the diabolical practice of buying up the cards from voters in order to disenfranchise them,” Yakubu explained.

The commission has been under pressure to implement reforms that will not only make the electoral process more inclusive but also protect the integrity of elections.

The practice of manipulating PVC distribution has been a major concern in previous elections, with reports of widespread voter disenfranchisement and electoral fraud.

Legal amendments are essential for change

Despite the positive outlook from INEC, Oyekanmi made it clear that any change in the voting procedure would require legislative backing.

He reiterated that the current legal framework mandates the use of PVCs for voter accreditation, and as such, any proposal to move away from this would require an amendment to the law.

“While the commission is favourable to the recommendation by stakeholders, the law needs to be amended to reflect it,” Oyekanmi stressed.

INEC's proposal has garnered attention from various stakeholders, including political analysts, civil society organisations, and voter advocacy groups.

Many have welcomed the idea of making voting more accessible, but the issue of legal reform remains a critical hurdle before these changes can be implemented.

INEC hailed over delineation of federal constituency in Delta

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a coalition of civil society organisations praised INEC for the credible and transparent delineation of wards in Warri Federal Constituency, Delta state.

The group highlighted the process as a step toward correcting historical marginalisation and strengthening democratic representation among the Ijaw, Itsekiri, and Urhobo communities.

They also urged all stakeholders to maintain peace and support INEC’s continued commitment to transparency and inclusivity.

