Actress Ini Dima-Okojie has shared a video showcasing her pregnancy as she expects her first child

The Nollywood star, who described her pregnancy as a miracle, expressed gratitude to her maker for adding to her family

In 2024, Ini Dima-Okojie opened up about her battle with fibroids, including undergoing surgeries

It is a moment of celebration for Nollywood actress Ini Dima-Okojie and her family as she is finally set to become a mother.

On Wednesday, April 22, 2026, Ini, who tied the knot in 2022, took to her social media pages to release an adorable clip showcasing her baby bump.

Actress Ini Dima-Okojie announces the birth of her first child. Credit: inidimaokojie

Source: Instagram

Expressing gratitude to God, the actress said,

"There are moments when words feel too small for what God has done. this is one of those moments. In quiet ways, in unseen ways, God has been writing a story only He could tell. A story of grace. Of love. Of perfect timing. God has been so kind. So faithful. So intentional. And now, my heart is holding a love I have never known before."

"I get to be a mother," Ini said as she described her pregnancy as a miracle.

"What a miracle. What a privilege. What a calling. “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you.” …Jeremiah 1:5 Every day, I am in awe. Every day, I whisper thank you. My body is changing, my heart is expanding, and my life will never be the same again. And I wouldn’t have it any other way. Thank You Jesus, for trusting me with this gift," she wrote.

As of the time this report was published, Ini Dima-Okojie has yet to announce the gender of her first child.

Ini Dima-Okojie's battle with fibroids

In 2024, Ini Dima-Okoji made headlines after she opened up on her battle with fibroids, revealing that three years after she underwent invasive surgery to remove the fibroids, the symptoms were back again to torment her.

The actress explained that she was not planning to go for another surgery, but would be trying a holistic approach to her problem.

Actress Ini Dima-Okojie shows off her baby bump in new video. Credit: inidimaokojie

Source: Instagram

Ini added that her story might inspire some women going through the same challenges.

The video Ini Dima-Okojie shared as she announced the birth of her first child is below:

Congratulations pour in for Ini Dima-Okojie

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages from Nollywood stars as well as fans and well-wishers. Read the comments below:

sheila.courage commented:

"Literally screaming with tears in my eyes CONGRATULATIONS Ini."

funkejenifaakindele said:

"Congratulations my darling Ini. Your joy shall be parmanent in Jesus name."

emmiee_nuella reacted:

"Congratulations to you and yours oh I am so happy. God please don’t leave me behind, I see what you are doing for other women that was waiting this year and I want to join this train."

Ini Dimi-Okojie names food she stopped eating

Legit.ng also reported that Ini Dima Okojie revealed some of the food items she had to stop eating because of her fibroids.

Ini said that she was going on a holistic journey to shrink her fibroids by cutting out some foods.

She then went on to share a long list of some of the things she had to abandon for the sake of her health, including rice, meat, bread, caffeine, pasta, noodles, and more.

Source: Legit.ng