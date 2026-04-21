US lawmaker Kimberly Daniels accused the Minister of State for Defense , Bello Matawalle, of bribing an American official regarding the UN-WCD report

, According to Daniels, Matawalle attempted to silence criticism over Christian genocide in the northern part of Nigeria

She insisted that efforts to discredit her will not diminish her stance against the killings of Christians in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

United States lawmaker, Kimberly Daniels, has accused the Minister of State for Defense, Bello Matawalle, of attempting to bribe a US official.

Daniels alleged that Matawalle is attempting to silence the United World Congress of Diplomats, UN-WCD, report.

As reported by Guardia, Daniels stated this in a viral video released on her official Facebook account on Monday.

Daniels is a United States Democratic member of the Florida House of Representatives for District 14.

According to Daniels, Matawalle’s alleged move was to cover up the UN-WCD report on Christian genocide in Nigeria, which indicted him.

Daniels insisted that no amount of pressure can silence her stand against the killings of Christians in Nigeria.

“A US elected official was offered money by Nigeria’s minister of state defense, Bello Matawalle, to change the narrative of the UN-WCD Christian genocide in Nigeria report.”

Daniels alleged she came under pressure from individuals linked to Matawalle following her recent press statement.

She said the pressure was an attempt to discredit her report and “buy support” from US-based elected officials.

According to her, an unnamed American lawmaker allegedly received an offer of financial inducement to publicly counter her position and defend the Nigerian defence leadership.

The US lawmaker claimed to have received evidence of a communication.

She said the evidence includes a prepared statement and promotional material, purportedly linked to the minister.

Daniels added that the bribery attempt is meant to divide America's elected officials, not knowing that they are united.

Tinubu told to listen to US lawmaker

Recall that NCAT urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to act on US Congresswoman Kimberly Daniels’ recommendation to sack or redeploy Defence Minister Bello Matawalle.

NCAT Convener Marvin Ibe backed the assessment report, citing allegations linking Matawalle to bandits during his tenure as Zamfara governor.

The coalition called for urgent action to restore public confidence and strengthen Nigeria’s fight against terrorism.

Read more stories on Bello Matawalle:

Tinubu urged to immediately redeploy Matawalle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the United World Congress of Diplomats (UN-WCD) sent an urgent message to President Tinubu.

The diplomats highlighted the reasons Tinubu should immediately redeploy Minister Matawalle.

The group openly backed President Tinubu’s security strategy with the United States.

Source: Legit.ng