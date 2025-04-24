Prince Adewole Adebayo, SDP’s 2023 presidential candidate, has pledged to make President Tinubu Nigeria’s last “bad leader”

Adebayo who earlier declared his intention to contest for president under the platform of the SDP in 2027, said he hoped to achieve his aim against the current government by transforming the political system

Adebayo sent an important message to Nigerians and called for a unified coalition ahead of the 2027 election

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Adewole Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, has vowed to make President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Nigeria’s last bad leader in the 2027 elections.

Adebayo calls Tinubu Nigeria's bad president

Adewole Adebayo of the SDP calls Tinubu Nigeria's bad president. Photo credit: Adewole Adebayo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He made this vow after he criticised the tendency to complain about poor leadership without taking action to change it.

According to Adebayo, Nigerians have long grumbled about leaders from Goodluck Jonathan to Muhammad Buhari and now Tinubu, citing their lack of direction, yet have not acted decisively to elect better leaders.

The presidential hopeful believed that the solution lies in transforming the country’s politics, ahead of the 2027 election, The Sun newspaper reported.

“If you listen to politicians, they will tell you, oh, the president who is there now is the problem,” he said.

“Then, it was anybody but Jonathan. And then, oh, Buhari is the problem; he’s clueless and whatever. Now, Tinubu is the problem, but I can tell you, my mission is to make sure that Tinubu is the last of the bad presidents.”

Adebayo calls for united coalition ahead of 2027

Adebayo vows to end Nigeria’s cycle of clueless presidents ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Prince Adebayo

Source: Facebook

To achieve this, Adebayo advocated changing how politics is conducted.

He added:

“You will change the politics.

“You will make Nigerians believe in the politics of their country, reasonable people who will not touch politics with a long pole. When politics is done properly, ethically, and legitimately, they will come into it.”

He emphasised that ethical politics would attract talent and reduce the influence of money.

Adebayo urged Nigerians to raise their standards and hold politicians accountable.

He encouraged Nigerians to adopt the SDP to address political ills.

“The mandate comes from the people, and once the people raise their bar, some politicians will respond to it and some will fall by the wayside,” he said.

Read more about 2027, Tinubu here:

Adebayo declares 2027 presidential ambition under SDP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as political alignments shift ahead of the 2027 elections, Adewole Adebayo has maintained that the SDP will not merge with other parties.

Adebayo disclosed this while reacting to El-Rufai’s defection to SDP and call for unity among opposition parties ahead of the 2027 elections.

In an interview, Adewole Adebayo insisted that anyone joining the SDP must adapt to the party’s principles rather than trying to reshape it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng