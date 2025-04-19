The suspended governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara reaffirmed his dedication to good governance

In his Easter message, Fubara emphasised on peace, unity, and described the celebration as a sacred time for reconciliation and urged the people to remain hopeful for a better Nigeria

Despite his recent suspension, Fubara called on Rivers residents to support President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - Few weeks after his suspension, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has reiterated his commitment to delivering the evidence of democracy and good governance to the people of the state.

Easter: Fubara reaffirms commitment to good governance

Fubara preaches reconciliation and unity during Easter. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

The governor also reminded that the period of Easter affords the opportunity of reconciliation and unity.

Fubara spoke in his Easter message to the people of the state contained in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Saturday, April 19.

The statement partly reads:

“As we celebrate the resurrection of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, this Easter, I bring you warm greetings and heartfelt felicitations.

“Easter is a sacred season of reconciliation and unity. It is a time when the peace of Christ dwells richly in our hearts, restoring relationships, comforting the afflicted, feeding the hungry, and healing the brokenhearted.

“It is a time to reaffirm our shared belief that peace shall overcome war, and that even shattered dreams can find new life in the light of the resurrection.”

Fubara declares support for Tinubu’s agenda

While expressing hope for a better Nigeria, the governor urged people of the state to continue to support President Bola Tinubu, The Punch reported.

Despite suspension, Fubara backs Tinubu's renewed hope agenda. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Fubara said:

“This season renews our confidence that nothing — neither hardship, nor adversity, nor even death — can separate us from the love of God in Christ. In Him, we remain victorious.

“I reiterate my unwavering commitment to delivering good governance to the resilient and dignified people of Rivers state.

“Therefore, I call on the good people of Rivers State to continue to support and align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of our dear President, His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while looking forward to a better tomorrow.”

