2027 Election: Obidients Take Notable Stand Amid Coalition’s Strong Plot to Sack Tinubu
- As politicking for the 2027 general elections thickens, the success of the coalition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would depend on various factors
- Legit.ng reports that the circumstances include the ability to maintain internal cohesion, appeal to a broad voter base, and effectively challenge the incumbent APC government
- In the event the coaltion is successful, it could significantly impact the outcome of the 2027 presidential election
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics and governance in Nigeria.
FCT, Abuja - Members of the Obidient movement have said they would not be part of any alliance if Peter Obi is not its presidential flagbearer.
As reported on Sunday, April 20, by Vanguard, the campaign structure of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election maintained that any arrangements without Obi as the standard-bearer is dead on arrival.
2027 coalition against Tinubu: Atiku shares what he learned from Arsenal's victory against Real Madrid
This comes as political alignments begin to take shape ahead of the 2027 general elections, with former vice-president Atiku Abubakar purportedly leading a coalition of opposition members.
2027 election: Obidients won't trade Obi for anybody
For Obidients, Atiku, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, should support Obi, an erstwhile governor of Anambra state.
According to them, Atiku cannot be in the race when the southern region has not completed its eight years.
One of those pushing this narrative is Jonathan Ajere, a self-professed Obidient.
According him:
“Atiku should do all he can to get Peter Obi on board. But, he should either consider being Obi’s running mate or completely step aside and support Obi wholeheartedly. This is because any attempt to field any northern candidate when the South has not completed its eight years is going to be counter-productive.
“It will be an express ride for President Bola Tinubu to a second term on a platter of gold.
”So, what Atiku and northern oligarchy need to do if they want Tinubu out of office in 2027 is to support a southern candidate and there is no candidate in South that has massive appeal and acceptability across Nigeria like Obi as of today."
Another proponent of this narrative is Samuel Ajayi.
He said:
"If we’ve done Atiku/Obi and it didn’t work, why can’t we do Obi/Atiku? Don’t be emotional about this.
“The fact still remains that aside from the competence and character that Peter Obi has, he is still the most inspiring among all the candidates to unseat President Bola Tínubu.”
2027 election: Cracks in opposition amid plots to sack Tinubu
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a coalition to democratically unseat President Tinubu, which has Atiku Abubakar as one of its major members, has expressed its displeasure with governors who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Atiku, a former vice-president and multiple-time presidential candidate, is looking to vie for the presidency again in the 2027 election.
Salihu Lukman, spokesperson of the coalition, explained that the alliance is a viable option to not only defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Tinubu but also to rescue Nigeria’s democracy from imminent collapse.
