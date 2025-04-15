Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has said he "will continue to stand by" the APC and its leadership

FCT, Abuja - Bashir Ahmad, former special assistant on digital communications to ex-Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, has said he is "proudly" a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

APC stalwart Bashir Ahmad reaffirms allegiance to the party. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

The northern politician's promise comes as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election. In Kano where Ahmad hails from, the ruling party is the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP).

He stated that he does not see himself exiting the APC soon, adding that "supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and promoting his 'Renewed Hope' policies is not just a choice, it is a responsibility for any committed party member."

Ahmad said via a quoted tweet recently:

"It is important to understand the difference between being a party supporter and being a card-carrying member of a political party. I am a card-carrying member of the APC. I actively participate in local politics right from my ward, and I am duly recognized by my party, from the ward level all the way to the national level.

"Supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and promoting his Renewed Hope policies is not just a choice, it is a responsibility for any committed party member, especially at a time when opposition elements are relentlessly trying to distort narratives and mislead neutral minds. But I am not neutral. I am proudly APC, and I will continue to stand by the party and its leadership."

Ahmad concluded:

"The day I stop promoting the APC and its agenda will be the day I publicly leave the party, and honestly, I don’t see that day coming anytime soon. So, yes, I support President Tinubu and will continue to promote his policies, as every sensible and loyal party member should do. That, however, does not stop me from maintaining friendships or having cordial relationships with members of opposition parties.

"What I learned from my principals is that politics doesn’t have to be war, it should be about convictions, values, and respect."

How formidable is the APC?

The APC is one of the two major contemporary political parties in Nigeria, along with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Founded in 2013 from a merger, the APC came to power following the victory of party candidate Buhari in the 2015 presidential election. This marked the first time in Nigerian history that an opposition party unseated a governing party and power was transferred peacefully. Since then, it has remained in power.

In the 2023 general election, APC candidate Tinubu won the presidential election. He was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) polling 8,794,726 votes.

Ahmad reacts as Ozigbo joins APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ahmad predicted that opposition party structures in the country would crumble before the 2027 election.

In a social media post, Ahmad welcomed Valentine Ozigbo to the ruling APC.

