Naira depreciates to N1,366.56 per dollar amid rising foreign payment demands in the foreign exchange market

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reduced dollar interventions by 83%, aiming to safeguard external reserves

Analysts predict potential exchange rate stability if investor confidence increases in the country

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The naira slipped further against the US dollar on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, as rising demand for foreign payments and slower interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) increased pressure on the local currency.

Commercial banks, including Access Bank, United Bank for Africa, and Zenith Bank, quoted higher foreign exchange rates for customers amid volatility in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

High foreign exchange demand pushes the naira into further depreciation. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

At the official market, the naira closed at N1,366.56 per dollar, slightly weaker than the N1,365.25/$ recorded the previous trading day, according to the CBN’s daily foreign exchange report.

CBN data shows that the latest decline reflects sustained pressure from importers and businesses seeking dollars for foreign obligations.

At the same time, reduced intervention from the apex bank has left the market more exposed to demand-driven fluctuations.

CBN slows dollar support to protect external reserves

The CBN injected $150 million into the FX market in April, representing a sharp 83% drop compared to the amount supplied in March, according to a report by Punch.

Analysts say the reduced intervention signals a deliberate move by the apex bank to preserve Nigeria’s gross external reserves, which have reportedly dropped by nearly $1 billion to $48.34 billion.

Despite the lower intervention, activity in the interbank FX market improved significantly, helping to support liquidity in the official window.

CBN data revealed that interbank foreign exchange turnover rose sharply to $71.59 million across 99 deals, compared to $59.93 million in the previous trading session.

This increase suggests stronger participation among banks and financial institutions, even as the central bank adopts a more cautious stance.

Oil price movement adds to market uncertainty

Global crude oil prices also weakened on Tuesday, adding another layer of uncertainty to Nigeria’s FX outlook.

Brent crude futures dropped by $1.38, or 1.2%, to $113.06 per barrel after a nearly 6% jump on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude also declined by $2.21, or 2.1%, to settle at $104.26 per barrel.

The drop followed a United States military operation aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz to shipping traffic, although tensions between U.S. and Iranian forces slowed the pace of decline.

Because Nigeria relies heavily on crude exports for foreign exchange earnings, weaker oil prices could further affect dollar inflows and put added strain on the naira.

Cardoso defends market-driven FX system

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso defended the current foreign exchange framework, stressing that the system is now largely market-driven.

“The foreign exchange system that used to operate in those days is very different from what it is now,” Cardoso said.

“Then, you had the CBN, which was primarily the only one determining that market. That is different now. It is market-driven. There is more liquidity in the market. There is confidence. Investors come in and go out as they like.”

CBN quotes new exchange rate as naira depreciates amid rising FX demand. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Broadstreet analysts remain optimistic that, despite short-term volatility, exchange rate stability could improve in the second half of the year if inflows strengthen and investor confidence remains steady.

CBN dismisses report on reserves decline

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s external reserves remain robust and strong despite global volatility caused by oil price increases.

The Central Bank of Nigeria calmed frayed nerves over concerns regarding movements in the country’s external reserves, saying that fluctuations are normal and do not constitute any risk to economic stability.

The apex bank’s boss, Olayemi Cardoso, disclosed this at the conclusion of the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington DC.

Source: Legit.ng