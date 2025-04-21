Zamfara state governor, Dauda Lawal, has dismissed rumours making the rounds that he plans to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The governor, in a post shared on his verified X handle, reaffirmed his commitment to the PDP, describing himself as a bonafide member of the party

The clarification comes following widespread speculation alleging that the governor was considering a move to the APC

Gusau, Zamfara state - Dauda Lawal, the governor of Zamfara state, has dismissed reports of him dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The clarification comes as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 general elections and amid political schemings ahead of the next poll.

In a tweet on his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) account on Sunday, April 20, Lawal asked Nigerians to “disregard the fake news” about his purported exit from the PDP.

He wrote with an accompanying audio:

“I am Dauda Lawal, a bona fide member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Disregard the fake news from detractors determined to distract us from the RESCUE MISSION we have embarked on.”

2027 election: 4 PDP governors allegedly set to defect

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that at least four governors of the PDP are reportedly set to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governors are considering supporting (officially) the alleged second term push of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The defection talks with several PDP governors have reached advanced stages. If this happens, it would be considered a major realignment of political forces ahead of the 2027 general elections.

