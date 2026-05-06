May and Yul Edochie’s first daughter, Danielle Edochie, is currently a topic of discussion online

This was after a Nigerian woman highlighted the influencer’s alleged online activities against men

In a viral video, Danielle was seen addressing the many societal issues attached to men and how they deal with women

A woman has publicly called out Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his estranged wife, May Edochie, over the reported online activities of their first daughter, Danielle Edochie.

In a trending clip, Danielle was seen expressing strong opinions about men and societal issues.

Yul Edochie’s first daughter sparks heated reactions online. Credit: @d3forareason, @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

She criticised men for being “jobless” and only speaking up when women face injustice.

Danielle said:

“Men, you people are very jobless. The moment something happens to a woman and everything is trying to fight for their justice that you’ll remember, oh, Us too – shut up. If you cared about yourself, you’ll speak up when you have issues not when women have issues…”

She went on to highlight concerns about sexual harassment, pedophiliia, ritual killings, and other criminal activities in Nigeria, accusing men of being the primary perpetrators.

The lady who shared the video alleged that Danielle had been engaging critics in the comment section, even labelling some of them as “rapists.”

She expressed worry that Danielle’s online behaviour could harm her future if not addressed.

“Your daughter is becoming a misandrist before our very eyes… calling any man that opposed her view a grapist. I don’t want to believe this is how you raised her. But at this point, it has become very necessary that you check her online activities and mental health,” she said.

The woman urged Yul and May Edochie to step in, warning that Danielle’s approach could lead to serious consequences if left unchecked.

Watch her speak below:

Netizens react to Danielle Edochie's viral clip

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

goldtruthteensfoundation said:

"As a teen counsellor, we say ‘well done’ to her. Not only is she brave; she’s doing what most grown adults especially women should be doing; calling out bad behaviors and giving precautions that others don’t fall victims or stay ignorant. Don’t belittle efforts. If you have something to say, reconstruct your message and air it. Don’t make silly contents! Don’t bring her folks into what you can do as an elder. In other words, use your tongue to count your teeth."

anuoluwapelumi said:

She’s saying the truth, but because her parents are divorced, you open your mouth to say her parents are not raising her well🤷🏽‍♀️

ojay_dflower_girl said:

"But wetin she talk were bad na aunty commentator??"

jabitapatience said:

"This woman must be Judy’s family member."

16th_de_muna said:

"What’s wrong with what she said?? I say the same thing. When women want to speak up, that’s when these men realize that they’ve also been traumatize by abuse and similar experiences. What stopped you all from speaking up before then??"

onyichic said:

"The girl is traumatised by the way her father turn out .Men will suffer for the time till she get a counsellor."

May and Yul Edochie’s daughter becomes hot topic online. Credit: @yuledochie, @d3forareson

Source: Instagram

Judy Austin likes post about May Edochie

Legit.ng also reported actress Judy Austin's action after Omoni Oboli made a post about May Edochie featuring in her movie sparked reactions.

Oboli announced that May made her Nollywood debut in her film titled Uprising Wives on Strike 3.

Judy was among those who liked the post, and her action didn't go well with many of May's supporters.

Source: Legit.ng