FCT, Abuja - The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not ready to take over power in the 2027 elections.

Wike said the PDP has a formidable structure to defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Nyesom Wike says PDP is not adequately prepared for the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

According to Wike, Power struggle cannot help PDP in the 2027 election.

As reported by The Punch, Wike statted this during a live media parley in Abuja on Friday, April 18, 2025.

The minister said:

“The PDP is not ready for the 2027 election. It is very obvious. For instance, I have an examination and I am going to class to read. Indeed, am I reading? Am I studying? You don’t need to deceive anybody that you are reading. You are only trying to read so that people will see that you have carried your bag to class.

“That is the situation of the PDP. So, they cannot say for sure that they are ready for 2027. Power struggle cannot help the party.”

Source: Legit.ng