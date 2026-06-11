An emotional video of Alexx Ekubo's widow has surfaced online, showing her at her late husband's Service of Songs

The actor's final rites began with a Service of Songs in Lagos State, attended by colleagues, family members, and friends

Many were moved to tears by her emotional reaction as a solemn song was performed during the event

More videos have emerged of late Alexx Ekubo's widow, Anwuli, at her husband's Service of Songs held in Lagos State.

The movie star's passing a few weeks ago left many grieving, as friends, family members, and colleagues organised a Service of Songs in his honour in Lagos State before he would be laid to rest in Abia State.

Alexx Ekubo widow cries inconsolably at his Service of Songs. Photo credit!alexxekubo/@omntiiroseberylevent

Source: Instagram

In one of the videos making the rounds online, Anwuli appeared inconsolable as gospel singer Kingsley Owoicho-Oche, popularly known as Kaestrings, performed one of his hit songs, Rahama.

Although she wore a face mask and dark sunglasses, she could be seen crying uncontrollably while being supported by two people holding her hands.

She was seated close to her late husband's younger sister and other family members at the event.

Alexx Ekubo trends as he begins his final journey with Service of Songs. Photo credit@alexekubo

Source: Instagram

Fans react to video of Anwuli

Many fans were moved to tears after seeing the video. They prayed for Anwuli to find the strength to bear the loss and lamented the actor's passing.

A few others reflected on the years she and Alexx Ekubo spent together as husband and wife before his demise.

Several well-wishers sent messages of love and light to her, while also praying for God to comfort and strengthen the deceased actor's family.

Many people were heartbroken by the scene, with some wondering how such a young woman could be thrown into widowhood so early in life.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions of fans to the video

Here are comments below:

@gkaigama_official reacted:

"Oh, my God. Seeing his wife like this breaks my heart. Oh God, comfort her and his family. Can't even control my tears."

@ jluv_daqueen shared:

"Dear Anwuli, the Lord is with you. Through this phase, he will lead you; he has greater plans for you."

@kingwoman_ubi reacted:

"The song Rehama by Kaestrings is something else entirely. At this point, I’m convinced he must have sat right beside Jesus while composing that song."

@mide_esther wrote:

"Rahama will make you weep even without any reason, talk more of when you are in this kind of setting."

@emerian_mimi shared:

"Dear Anwuli, God will never leave your side, and your name will always be with you. Joy will never desist from your life, nor will your light go out, take heart, dear stranger."

@ maureen.chikodi.18 commented:

"My heartfelt condolences to the family esp the young widow he left behind. Take heart, u no really enjoy marriage; death took him too early, but it’s well."

Blessing CEO drags critics over post

Legit.ng had reported that Blessing CEO had reacted to the criticism she received following her post about the death of Alexx Ekubo.

The controversial personality had joined others in mourning the sudden and untimely demise of the actor.

She fired back at her critics and explained why she is still standing despite the level of hate she has received online.

Source: Legit.ng