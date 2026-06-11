Somali referee Omar Artan was denied entry into the United States despite holding a valid visa, ending his hopes of becoming the first Somali official to referee at a World Cup

Iran's national team eventually secured visas for players, but several support staff members were refused entry, forcing logistical changes before the tournament

Iraq striker Aymen Hussein was detained for hours at a US airport before being admitted, while team photographer Talal Salah was ultimately denied entry

Concerns over visa delays, entry refusals and heightened border scrutiny have cast a shadow over the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with several players, officials and supporters encountering difficulties travelling to the United States ahead of the tournament.

The issue drew renewed attention this week after Somali referee Omar Artan was refused entry despite holding a valid visa and being selected among FIFA's officials for the competition.

Omar Abdulkadir Artan during 2023 AFCON match between Mauritania and Algeria. Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD

Source: Getty Images

The incident has intensified debate about whether immigration policies are affecting access to one of the world's biggest sporting events, Al-Jazeera reports.

Which World Cup figures faced entry issues?

1. Oman Artan

Artan, 34, had been set to become the first Somali referee to officiate at a FIFA World Cup. Instead, his journey ended at Miami airport, where US authorities denied him entry and returned him to Istanbul.

The US Department of Homeland Security said the referee had been deemed inadmissible following vetting procedures. The decision prompted criticism from human rights advocates and sports observers, particularly given Somalia's inclusion on the US travel ban list.

International sports lawyer Khayran Noor previously warned that immigration controversies can influence perceptions of major tournaments.

"The challenge is that major sporting events rely not only on logistics and security but also on atmosphere and perception."

Referee Omar Artan during the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup match between Panama and Korea in Chile. Photo by Hector Vivas

Source: Getty Images

The debate has extended beyond officials to supporters. Fans from countries including Morocco and Scotland have reported visa refusals or cancellations after spending significant sums on travel arrangements, accommodation and match tickets.

2. Iran National Team

Iran's participation was also clouded by uncertainty. The national team eventually received visas shortly before the start of the tournament, but several members of its support staff were reportedly denied entry permits.

The situation emerged against a backdrop of heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran. As a result, Iran relocated its operational base to Tijuana in Mexico and will travel into the United States only for matchdays.

Questions have been raised about whether those travel restrictions could affect preparation and performance during the competition.

3. Iraq: Aymen Hussein

Iraq also experienced difficulties. Striker Aymen Hussein was detained for several hours upon arrival in Chicago before eventually being allowed to enter the country.

“Why is America hosting the World Cup if it is so hostile to foreign nationals?” the 30-year-old said after the incident.

National team photographer Talal Salah faced an even longer ordeal. After extensive questioning and checks of his mobile phone, he was ultimately refused entry.

4. Haiti: Woodensky Pierre

Not all cases ended in exclusion. Haiti midfielder Woodensky Pierre received approval after a lengthy wait, allowing him to join his national team. However, the delay prevented him from participating in a friendly match against New Zealand.

5. Switzerland: Breel Embolo

Switzerland forward Breel Embolo also overcame visa complications linked to a previous legal matter in his home country. Following discussions with US officials, he was cleared to travel and rejoined his squad.

Does FIFA have responsibility for access?

The incidents have reignited scrutiny of FIFA's role in ensuring access to tournaments hosted by individual nations.

Noor argued that while governments retain authority over border security, hosting global sporting events carries wider obligations.

“This is not about requiring states to abandon immigration laws or surrender sovereignty.

“Rather, it is about asking whether hosting the world’s largest sporting events also carries responsibilities around meaningful inclusion and access,” Noor said.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has rejected suggestions that football's governing body can override government decisions.

Speaking before the tournament's opening match, he said FIFA would continue seeking practical solutions but must respect the authority of national governments over immigration and border control matters.

Supercomputer pairs Iran with US

Legit.ng previously reported that statistical projections suggest a possible knockout clash between the United States and Iran at the World Cup.

Opta simulations give both nations a strong chance of progressing from their respective groups, creating the possibility of another politically charged encounter should they meet in the Round of 32.

Source: Legit.ng