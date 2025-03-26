Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar remains undecided about contesting the 2027 presidential election, stressing the need for a strong opposition coalition first

He emphasized that Nigeria is in urgent need of experienced leadership and cited the 2014 APC merger as an example of how unity among opposition figures can lead to victory

Atiku voiced concerns over Nigeria’s declining democracy and governance standards, while also criticizing the National Assembly’s handling of the state of emergency in Rivers state

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has stated that he remains undecided about contesting the presidency in the 2027 general election.

His remarks came during an exclusive interview for the television program Untold Stories with Adesuwa Giwa-Osagie, which is set to be aired soon.

Atiku, who has vied for the presidency multiple times, recently spearheaded an initiative to unite opposition figures against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

However, questions persist regarding who will lead this coalition, with notable figures like Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, and Nasir El-Rufai, former Governor of Kaduna state, being considered as key players.

2027 election: Atiku advocates for coalition before candidacy

When asked directly about his intention to run in 2027, Atiku emphasized the necessity of establishing a strong and unified opposition platform before considering candidacy.

"I don’t know because there has to be, first of all, a viable platform, more than any other time in the political history of this country, particularly since the return of democracy," he stated.

Despite his uncertainty, Atiku acknowledged that Nigeria is in dire need of experienced leadership.

He referenced past political alliances, particularly the 2014 merger that led to the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that unity among opposition figures was key to victory, Daily Trust reported.

"We had a similar merger in 2014. Several of us contested, and one person emerged as the candidate. We all rallied behind him, and he won," he recalled.

Atiku raises concerns over democratic decline

Atiku Abubakar has broken his silence on whether he plans to align with others to contest against President Tinubu in 2027.

Source: Getty Images

Atiku also echoed sentiments previously expressed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, stating that Nigeria’s democratic system is deteriorating.

He described the current state of affairs as "very dire" and expressed concern over the quality of political leadership in the country.

He lamented that despite many politicians from his generation holding key positions as governors and senators, governance standards have not significantly improved, Leadership reported.

"Instead of seeing progress in leadership at various levels, I see the opposite happening, and that is distressing," he said.

Criticism of legislative leadership

Additionally, Atiku questioned the integrity of the current legislative leadership, particularly regarding the National Assembly’s approval of the state of emergency in Rivers state.

"I am not surprised," he remarked, alleging that corruption continues to undermine the credibility of the institution.

As speculation continues about his potential candidacy in 2027, Atiku’s remarks suggest that his political future will be shaped by how opposition forces strategize and unite ahead of the elections.

