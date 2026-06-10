A Nigerian lady who used to hawk shawarma in school hostels to raise money while studying has graduated

In a heartwarming and inspiring video posted on TikTok, she showed off her graduation outfit and expressed joy over her achievement

Social media users who came across the post on TikTok stormed the comments section to congratulate her

A Nigerian lady who once sold shawarma in university hostels to support her education has completed her degree programme.

The years she spent balancing hustling and lectures ended with academic success.

Shawarma seller graduates from school

She carried out the small business within campus hostels to raise funds for her studies.

That period demanded discipline and long hours as she moved between selling food and attending classes.

According to her, the completion of her course marked the end of a difficult chapter and the beginning of a new phase in her life.

Identified as @eseoghene on TikTok, she appeared in her graduation gown and expressed relief and happiness about the outcome.

Her body language conveyed pride in what she accomplished after starting from humble beginnings.

She noted that the journey involved hard work and persistence while visiting hostels and trading to meet her needs.

In her words:

"That girl wey dey come hawk shawarma for una hostels don graduate. A hustler turn graduate. I pack them in a sack bag and walk round school hostels to sell them at night before returning home. Occupants of the hostels know me very well even the vc of uniport."

Shawarma hawker celebrates as she graduates from school. Photo credit: @eseoghene/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as shawarma seller graduates from school

Viewers who watched the clip on TikTok responded with messages of encouragement on the platform.

Many people who encountered the post left comments that acknowledged her resilience and determination.

The remarks focused on the effort required to earn a degree while raising money through small-scale business.

Netizens described the story as motivating for students who faced financial pressure during their studies.

The response showed appreciation for her ability to combine work and learning without giving up.

@Baby Sandracakes said:

"This will be my story some day cuz I sell cakes and snacks in the University hostel but I haven't started sch yet."

@Sunris3 said:

"Awwww, I know you from NUH block B when you used to move fast fast with your shawarma. Omo, congratulations!!"

@Lil-sharlie said:

"Na to go hawk okpo oo."

@vee_of_eni reacted:

"Congratulations my queen. Please tag your tailor."

@Ritty reacted:

"Hot shawarma and soft drink knew u from King Jaja. Congratulations baby girl."

@Eseoghene said:

"Congratulations mi name sake."

@Godztime said:

"Congratulations stranger. I love you from here."

@Priskka said:

"Congratulations please dress from where?"

@*www.diary of Ann said:

"Model needed in egbeda tomorrow for lashes, fashion braces, Toothgem, piercing and henna."

@𝑅𝑜𝓈𝑒𝓂𝒶𝓇𝒾𝑒 𝒱𝒾𝒷𝑒 commented:

"I can’t wait to make my father proud I have extra years in school he doesn’t even complain he keeps supporting me mhenn I love him."

@Apunanwa said:

"I will back in 2030. I promise by God grace and it will be me in another country bagging my degree."

@CHIOMA reacted:

"I will come back next year but with my uncle that man is my life."

@Ejoke commented:

"Yes he did sacrifice a lot for us. God bless you Daddy."

@Judith added:

"I'll come back 2028 that's a promise."

See the post below:

University of Lagos graduate sets record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos who had multiple As in several of her courses showed off her achievements.

The young lady displayed the several awards she won after she set a record in her department and faculty.

Source: Legit.ng