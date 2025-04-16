Former members of the defunct CPC have pledged continued support for the APC and President Bola Tinubu

The leaders downplayed defection rumours and urged aggrieved members to resolve issues through internal mechanisms rather than public criticism

Amid plot to unseat Tinubu n 2027, CPC, led by ex-Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa state, gathered in Abuja to express their continued allegiance to the APC

FCT, Abuja - Some former members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) have reaffirmed their loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu.

The CPC, the party of former President Muhammadu Buhari, was part of the alliance that gave birth to the APC and eventually ousted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from power in 2015 after its 16-year rule.

The party teamed up with the new PDP (PDP), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), and a faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to form the APC.

However, there have been growing talks by the opposition parties of a possible coalition ahead of the 2027 elections to challenge the ruling APC.

Amid realignments by stakeholders, there have also been rumours that the CPC bloc within the APC may also pull out of the ruling party.

Buhari’s ex-party leaders reacts to defection rumours, back Tinubu

But in a statement issued on Wednesday, April 16, former CPC leaders described the reports of defection among their members as “false and mischievous.”

The former CPC members said they “remain resolutely committed to the APC,” describing the party as a “collective project” that must be protected.

“We, the undersigned leaders and committed members of the former Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), who were part of those instrumental in the historic merger that gave birth to the All Progressives Congress (APC), hereby issue this statement to clarify our unalloyed loyalty to our great party and express firm solidarity with the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR,” the statement reads.

“We wish to state categorically that we have neither left the APC nor do we intend to leave.

“The CPC bloc remains one of the legacy foundations of the APC, and we are resolute in our commitment to the party and its progressive ideals.”

As reported by The Cable, the statement was signed by 23 former CPC leaders, including Umaru Al-Makura, former governor of Nasarawa; Aminu Masari, former governor of Katsina; Adamu Adamu, former education minister; and Farouk Aliyu, a former member of the house of representatives.

