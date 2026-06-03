The music industry has been thrown into mourning following an update about Peabo Bryson

The R&B legend was reported to have been battling an ailment before he kicked the bucket

The news of Peabo Bryson's demise has also captured attention on the Nigerian social media space, with many penning tributes

Tragedy has befallen the entertainment industry following the reports of the death of legendary R&B singer Peabo Bryson at 71 years old.

The death of Bryson, who was also a Grammy-winning vocalist, has also been confirmed by his family. He was reported to have passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, just days after suffering a stroke.

R&B legend Peabo Bryson passes away at 71. Credit: gettyimages

Source: Instagram

“We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world. While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit. His legacy and music will live on for generations to come," Bryson's family said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

The singer was widely celebrated for his timeless duets, especially his iconic Disney collaborations, “Beauty and the Beast” with Celine Dion and “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle, both of which became global classics and defined a generation of animated film music.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian movie industry was again thrown into mourning following reports that veteran Nollywood actor Patrick Okoye, popularly known as Energy, passed away.

The heartbreaking development was announced on Thursday morning, May 28, 2026.

According to reports, the actor, who was also a lecturer at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, died in the early hours of the day.

Days later, the Yoruba movie industry also lost actor and comedian Adeshina Okiki Oshin, widely known as Janmole, has passed away.

Nigerians pen tributes to R&B music legend Peabo Bryson. Credit: Marselle Washington for Marco Imagery

Source: Instagram

News of the actor’s death surfaced on Monday, June 1, after an Ibadan-based radio station, Success FM, shared the heartbreaking update on Facebook.

Reactions to Peabo Bryson's death

Legit.ng compiled some of the emotional tributes from Nigerians as they mourned the musician. Read the comments below:

eseimo commented:

"There's nothing in this world.. so take life jeje."

iamkingdinero1 wrote:

"I knew it say no be that Fraud Aladdin get that voice when he take sing for Princess Jasmine , Cr!Minal boy , rest well Legend."

andygrandeur commented:

"Legendary Peabo Bryson! RIP!"

Otobong Inyang commented:

"One of the best velvet voices ever. RIP legend."

Jake Shaibu said:

"He was more than singing Beauty and the Beast. He was the voice of a Generation. Rest Easy Legend."

Chima Obim wrote:

"My condolences to his family."

Eðem L. Nukafu said:

"He's a two-time Grammy Awards winner."

Home Alone star Catherine O’Hara passes away

Legit.ng also reported that Hollywood mourned the death of actress Catherine O’Hara, famously known for Schitt’s Creek, Home Alone, and Best in Show.

On Friday, January 30, reports emerged that Catherine had died at the age of 71. This was confirmed by her manager to Variety. She died after a brief illness.

Source: Legit.ng