Former President Muhammadu Buhari's AGF, Abubakar Malami, has dismissed the position of some CPC bloc members in the APC endorsing President Bola Tinubu for a second term

Malami, speaking through his spokesperson, Muhammad Bello Doka, rejected Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura’s group's claim that no CPC bloc is leaving the APC

The former minister also maintained that he was still in the APC and that he was making a wide consultation presently

The former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has ruled out the position that members of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc in the All Progressives Congress (APC) have endorsed President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 election.

Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura’s group recently announced the endorsement of Tinubu's second term bid as they ruled out the defection rumour of the CPC bloc, which was led by the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

Who can speak for CPC bloc in APC

Malami, while speaking through his media aide, Muhammed Bello Doka, explained that Buhari's platform in the APC was the only entity that could decide on staying or defecting from the ruling party and not Al-Makura’s group.

The former AGF stated:

“When you say CPC bloc, one needs to know who they are referring to. Is it the likes of Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, Adamu Adamu, Masari and Faruku Adamu Aliyu who, a few months ago, had been throwing Buhari under the bus, in desperate attempts to gain relevance that should decide for the bloc?"

The former minister said that the decision of Al-Makura’s group was personal and had no connection with the CPC bloc in the APC. He added that they had claimed to gain relevance in the ruling party for their benefit.

Speaking on his defection, the former AGF dismissed the report that he was planning to defect to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), adding that it was the imagination of those who are sharing the rumour.

Malami said he will not dump APC in private

He reiterated that he would not dump the APC in private and maintained that he is still a member of the ruling party. However, he disclosed that there was an ongoing broad consultation with different political platforms. He said he will make a decision after the consultations, but maintained that it was too early to talk about defection or declaration of interest.

Malami then stressed that he remained in active politics in Nigeria and would declare his position when it was time for him to do that. He stated that it was his right to align with any political party and contest any position in Kebbi state.

Recently, Al-Makura, who is a former governor of Nasarawa and his counterpart in Katsina, Bello Masari, along with former Minister of Education Adamu Adamu and 20 others, issued a communique at the end of a meeting and affirmed their support for President Bola Tinubu and his policies and programmes.

