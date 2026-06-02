The APC has begun opening ward offices across the Garki local government Area of Jigawa state as part of efforts to strengthen its grassroots structure ahead of the 2027 elections

Local government chairman Adamu Hudu Kore said the party would establish offices in all 11 wards while continuing to receive defectors from rival parties

The APC expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu, Governor Umar Namadi and other party candidates would secure victory in the next general elections

Garki, Jigawa state — The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is expanding its grassroots political machinery in Jigawa state as party leaders intensify efforts to strengthen support for President Bola Tinubu and the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Legit.ng gathers that the latest push is unfolding in Garki local government area, where APC officials have begun opening new ward offices and welcoming defectors from rival parties in what party leaders describe as a campaign to deepen the party's presence at the community level.

The chairman of Garki LGA, Adamu Hudu Kore, says APC has commenced the establishment of offices in all 11 wards of the council area. Photo credit: Tinubu Reporters

Source: Facebook

The initiative is being driven by the chairman of Garki local government, Adamu Hudu Kore, who said the party has commenced the establishment of offices in all 11 wards of the council area, starting with Kore Ward.

The development comes months after the commissioning of the APC local government secretariat in Garki town and a round of defections that bolstered the party's ranks in the area.

2027 elections: Kore speaks on APC's plans

Speaking to journalists, Kore said the party plans to commission two ward offices every month until the project is completed across the local government area.

According to him, the facilities will serve as centres for party activities, mobilisation and engagement with residents at the grassroots.

The move reflects the growing importance political parties are placing on local structures as preparations gradually begin for the 2027 elections, in which Tinubu is widely expected to seek a second term.

APC eyes stronger hold on Jigawa

Kore described Garki as a stronghold of the APC and expressed confidence that the party would maintain its dominance in Jigawa State.

He said the APC's expanding presence would help strengthen political participation and reinforce democratic structures within communities.

The chairman also predicted electoral victories for President Tinubu, Governor Umar Namadi and other APC candidates in the next general elections.

Kore calls for support for APC govt

Kore urged residents to continue supporting the APC-led administration in the state, saying such backing would help sustain the implementation of Governor Namadi's development agenda.

He argued that closer engagement between party structures and communities would enable residents to play a more active role in governance while consolidating the party's influence across the state.

APC begins opening ward offices across the Garki local government area of Jigawa state as part of efforts to strengthen its grassroots structure ahead of 2027. Photo credit: Tinubu Reporters

Source: Facebook

Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid: APC youths take action in Akwa Ibom

In another report, APC youth leaders in the south-south region on Thursday, May 28, pledged to work with the Akwa Ibom chapter of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors to strengthen grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The commitment was made during a meeting in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, where APC youth leaders from across the region met with the state coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Obong Prince Ikim.

Source: Legit.ng