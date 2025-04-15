Atiku Abubakar insists that forming a coalition is the only way to unseat President Tinubu in 2027, despite opposition from 11 PDP governors

The PDP Governors' Forum, led by Governor Bala Mohammed, rejects the coalition proposal, opting instead to welcome other parties and individuals into the PDP for 2027

Atiku responds, stating that the coalition is a people-driven movement and not reliant on party leaders, emphasising that the project continues despite internal disagreements

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reiterated that forming a coalition remains the only viable path to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

This comes despite strong opposition from a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by 11 of its state governors, who have distanced themselves from Atiku’s proposed coalition.

Atiku, who ran for president in 2023 under the PDP, is pushing for unity among opposition parties to strengthen their chances against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, his call for a broad-based alliance has sparked tension within the party, particularly among the governors who are opposed to merging with other political groups, Punch reported.

PDP governors reject coalition proposal

The disagreement surfaced after a meeting of the PDP Governors' Forum in Ibadan on Monday, chaired by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed.

The governors announced that, instead of joining any coalition or merger, the PDP, as the primary opposition party, would remain independent and encourage other parties and individuals to join its efforts to reclaim power in 2027.

"The PDP will not join any coalition or merger. However, we welcome any party, persons, or groups willing to join us in the fight for good leadership in 2027," Governor Mohammed stated in the communiqué.

This public rejection of Atiku’s coalition plans has sparked debates within the PDP, with some members questioning whether the party can effectively challenge Tinubu’s administration without a united front.

Atiku gives reasons for coalition against Tinubu in 2027

In response to the governors' stance, Atiku emphasised that the coalition project was not just about him or the political elite but a movement driven by the people of Nigeria.

Speaking through his media aide, Paul Ibe, Atiku acknowledged the importance of the governors but insisted that the coalition's momentum would not be derailed by internal disagreements, Vanguard reported.

“The governors are key stakeholders, as are all Nigerians who want change. This coalition is a pan-Nigerian movement, and the people have taken ownership of it.

"While the governors’ position is noted, it’s not a setback. This project continues, and when they realise the time for change has come, they will align," Atiku said

Atiku’s comments reflect his ongoing belief that opposition unity is the only way to mount a successful challenge against the APC in 2027.

Internal party disputes and the PDP’s leadership crisis

Aside from the tensions over the coalition, the PDP has been grappling with internal leadership crises.

One major issue is the ongoing dispute over the position of national secretary. Despite the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on the matter, the PDP Governors reiterated their support for the appointment of former National Youth Leader, Sunday Ude-Okoye, as national secretary.

However, they accepted the need for a temporary arrangement, with Setonji Koshoedo serving in an acting capacity until a permanent secretary is nominated.

Over 100 PDP defectees say 'PDP is dead'

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia state has suffered a significant blow in its efforts to maintain its position as a strong opposition force.

Hundreds of its members have defected to the Labour Party (LP), with the move led by Hon. Sunday Anya Ojo, a prominent grassroots politician from Isiama Ward in Elu Ohafia and a former House of Assembly aspirant.

