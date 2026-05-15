Fresh data has shown how many times Dangote Refinery adjusted its petrol prices in early 2026, revealing market volatility

The significant price cuts per litre in March 2026 offered respite to consumers amid economic pressure

Refinery's influence grows as it shapes fuel pricing, reflecting global oil market trends and consumer impact

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Dangote Refinery recently promised to reduce the frequency of its petrol price adjustments, especially hikes, to give Nigerians a breather amid the harsh economic reality.

However, fresh data has revealed that the Dangote Refinery adjusted the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, at least nine times in early 2026, highlighting the volatility in Nigeria’s downstream oil market.

Data shows how many times Dangote Refinery adjusted fuel prices in 2026. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

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The refinery, which remains Africa’s largest single-train refinery, reportedly implemented six upward reviews and three downward adjustments within the first quarter of the year, as global crude oil prices, exchange rate pressures, and depot competition continued to shape local fuel pricing.

One of the most significant reductions came in March 2026, when the refinery slashed petrol prices by ₦100 per litre, bringing the ex-depot rate down from ₦1,175 to ₦1,075 per litre.

Industry watchers say the cumulative reductions recorded so far in 2026 amount to nearly ₦200 per litre, offering some relief to marketers and eventually consumers facing persistent fuel price pressure.

March price cut became a major turning point

On March 10, 2026, Dangote Refinery announced one of its biggest price cuts of the year after global crude oil prices softened in the international market.

The refinery reduced its PMS loading price from ₦1,175 per litre to ₦1,075 per litre, representing a ₦100 drop. Reports linked the move to declining crude prices and efforts to remain competitive against rising depot prices across Nigeria.

The adjustment came after weeks of sharp increases driven by Brent crude trading above $100 per barrel, which had forced many depot owners and independent marketers to review their prices upward.

Market analysts described the March reduction as a strategic move aimed at stabilising retail prices and easing supply pressure across filling stations.

Six increases, three reductions in just months

According to the market tracking platform PetroleumPriceNG, Dangote Refinery’s pricing pattern in 2026 has been highly dynamic.

Within just the first quarter, the refinery reportedly carried out six price hikes and three cuts, reflecting how quickly market realities changed.

Some of the earlier increases were tied to:

rising international crude oil prices

foreign exchange instability

logistics and distribution costs

strong domestic demand for refined petroleum products

Meanwhile, the downward adjustments were largely triggered by:

softer global crude prices

pressure from competing depots

efforts to moderate retail pump prices

market expectations for price stability

A smaller reduction was also reported in February before the more dramatic March cut, while later adjustments were introduced to prevent excessive depot pricing across major supply hubs.

Nigerians are still watching pump prices closely

Although ex-depot reductions do not always translate immediately to lower pump prices at filling stations, consumers across Nigeria continue to monitor Dangote Refinery’s pricing decisions closely because of its growing influence in the fuel supply chain.

With marketers relying heavily on Dangote’s supply volumes, each adjustment at the refinery level often triggers reactions across independent depots, retail stations, and transport costs nationwide.

Experts say if global oil prices remain moderate and exchange rate pressures ease, Nigerians could see more stability in PMS prices in the coming months.

However, any renewed surge in crude oil prices or forex volatility could quickly reverse the gains.

Refinery’s growing influence on fuel pricing

Since ramping up operations, Dangote Refinery has increasingly become a major price setter in Nigeria’s petroleum market.

Its decisions now shape pricing conversations among depot owners, marketers, and regulators alike.

For many Nigerians, the refinery represents both hope for long-term price stability and a daily reminder of how global oil market movements directly affect transport fares, food prices, and the overall cost of living.

Dangote Refinery promises to stabilise fuel price amid market volatility. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

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As 2026 progresses, all eyes remain on Dangote Refinery’s next move and whether more price cuts could finally bring lasting relief at the pump.

Dangote decides on fuel pricing in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that, in an effort to stabilise the downstream petroleum market, the Dangote Refinery is now expected to lower the frequency of fuel price adjustments in Nigeria's domestic market.

According to Petroleumprice.ng, quoting a source close to the refinery's pricing structure, the plan is to implement a structure in which exceptions will be made for persistently sharp increases in international benchmark crude oil prices.

In 2026, the refinery adjusted prices frequently in the first half of 2026 due to significant volatility in global oil markets and Nigerian supply issues

Source: Legit.ng