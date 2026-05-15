Ahead of the UEFA Champions League final, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has predicted the likely winner between Arsenal and PSG

The prediction from Artificial Intelligence (AI) comes after a user asked a question about the likely winner of an important game

The AI responded by mentioning the team that is likely to win the match between Arsenal and PSG, and the scoreline

Artificial intelligence (AI) has predicted the winner of the UEFA Champions League final match between Arsenal and PSG, as well as the exact score that could be recorded before the end of the match.

The prediction of the artificial intelligence on the Arsenal and PSG match on 30 May happened after a social media user tagged the AI with an important question.

AI predicts winner, exact score of Arsenal vs PSG Champions League final. Photo Source: Twitter /ChampionsLeague/AyaSansFiltre, Tribuna

Source: Twitter

Arsenal vs PSG: AI predicts UCL winner

The user, @AyaSansFiltre, had taken to her media page to ask a tough question and tagged the AI.

The question she asked read:

"Hey @grok, the PSG vs ARSENAL final, who wins it?"

"Put the picture in comment."

She asked the AI to predict the team that has a high chance of winning the match while also adding the image of the predicted team.

In response to her request, the AI responded under the comment section of her post and picked a team, also mentioning the score that could be recorded during the match.

AI reveals shocking prediction for Arsenal vs PSG UCL final clash. Photo Source: Twitter/AyaSansFiltre

Source: Twitter

AI predicts Arsenal to win the UCL

The response from the AI read:

"Hey! UCL final PSG vs Arsenal is gonna be a thriller in Budapest. I predict Arsenal edges it 2-1. Here's the Gunners lifting the trophy in my vision!"

In the above, the AI predicted the team that would win the UEFA Champions League final and the total score that could be recorded in the big match.

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has gone viral after making a bold prediction ahead of the UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain. He claimed Arsenal would win 2-0 on May 30, 2026, based on his tactical analysis, adding that their strong defence would be key to securing the trophy.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a social media user has gone viral after an old post he made in 2021 resurfaced, where he predicted that Arsenal would win the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. His prediction has sparked reactions online as Arsenal prepares to face PSG in the final, with many fans calling the post “scary” and surprisingly accurate.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man has claimed Paris Saint-Germain will defeat Arsenal in the 2026 UEFA Champions League final, insisting in a TikTok video that PSG’s hunger and strong squad will be too much for Arsenal.

He also pointed to PSG’s win over Bayern Munich and said the “look” on one player’s face showed their determination to lift the trophy.

UCL: Man predicts Arsenal vs PSG match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a man has gone viral after claiming he dreamt about the outcome of the UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and PSG.

He said he saw PSG scoring first, Arsenal equalising, and later PSG conceding an own goal, and he prayed for his dream to come true ahead of the final.

Source: Legit.ng