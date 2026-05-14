Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, has reacted to the declaration of alliance between the PDP and the APC by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state

Wike, a prominent PDP leader, commented on the declaration as well as the announcement of Makinde's 2027 presidential ambition

The minister made the comment while addressing journalists during project inspections at the Nigeria capital on Thursday, May 14

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has described the alliance between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Allied Peoples Movement (APC) as a fraudulent declaration, saying it is a "political 419".

Wike, who is a chieftain of the PDP and the immediate past governor of Rivers state, blamed Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo for engaging in a fraudulent act ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Nyesom Wike dismisses the alliance between the PDP and APM as announced by Seyi Makinde Photo Credit: @GovWike, @seyimakinde

Source: Facebook

Vanguard reported that the minister made the comment while inspecting road projects in Gomani-Yangoji, Kwali Area Council, Abuja, on Thursday, May 14, stating that neither the PDP nor the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are aware of such an arrangement.

His statement reads in part:

“When I say people are fraudulent, they think I am joking. And that is the 419 we are talking about."

The minister explained that the ongoing internal activities of the PDP, such as the screening of presidential aspirants, had shown that the opposition party remains independent and has no coalition arrangement with any other party. He said that anybody who doubts him should watch and see who the party will eventually submit to INEC as its presidential candidate.

Wike argued that Governor Makinde was only exploiting the APM platform to project his personal presidential ambition, saying the governor's aspiration was dead on arrival.

Makinde declares presidential ambition

Governor Makinde has earlier announced his intention to join the 2027 presidential race, against President Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the poll.

However, Makinde's declaration has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Oluwatigbemiga Asiwaju Mourinho Fidelix projected Makinde's defeat:

"Seyi Makinde wakes up to reality after Oyo state results are in, and he is losing it to PBAT. He will not get 5% in Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti. And those are the votes that should have gone to Atiku or Obi."

Nigerians react as Seyi Makinde declares 2027 presidential ambition Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

Professor Fisayomi commented

"Ilefo illuminati! Makinde pocketed 30 billion respite funds for compensation to victims of the Bodija bomb blast until Fayose called him out. According to him, he kept the savings ( possibly in a highly interest-yielding account) while seeing the victims of the bomb blast suffering until the victims protested. This kind of fraud and inhumanity should end his political career."

Prince Beyioku Oluwajuwonlo reacted:

"They just wasted money in the Charade Opposition Summit they did in Ibadan some days ago. They agreed to field one candidate to defeat Bola Tinubu, but now they are already divided so quickly. Bola Tinubu will retire all of them in 2027."

Praise Psalmist

"Give him time, and he will become president. It's just a matter of time. Maybe not 2027, but just watch."

Watch the full video here:

Wike denies having knowledge of APC primaries

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rivers' governorship race in the 2027 general elections gathered momentum with the recent APC screening of aspirants.

FCT minister and former governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, recently denied knowledge of the party's screening, saying he is not an APC member.

Wike made the comment while responding to allegations that only his loyalists were cleared and those of his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, were disqualified.

Source: Legit.ng