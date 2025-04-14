Hundreds of PDP members in Abia, led by Hon. Sunday Anya Ojo, have defected to the Labour Party, citing the declining influence of the PDP in the state

Hon. Ojo criticised the PDP’s state in Abia, calling it “dead and gone,” and pledged his full political structure to the Labour Party

The defection was welcomed by Abia’s Deputy Governor Ikechukwu Emetu, who sees it as a boost for the Labour Party ahead of the 2027 elections

Ohafia, Abia state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State has suffered a significant blow in its efforts to maintain its position as a strong opposition force.

Hundreds of its members have defected to the Labour Party (LP), with the move led by Hon. Sunday Anya Ojo, a prominent grassroots politician from Isiama Ward in Elu Ohafia and a former House of Assembly aspirant.

PDP in crisis: Key figures leave party for Labour Party in Abia state. Photo credit: @NgLabour

Source: Twitter

Hon. Ojo’s defection marks a high-profile loss for the PDP, as he was previously a Senior Special Assistant on Youth Mobilization to the immediate past governor of the state.

His defection, accompanied by a large group of supporters, took place at the residence of the state’s Deputy Governor, Ikechukwu Emetu, in Amaekpu Ohafia, Ohafia Local Government Area, The Nations reported.

Ojo: PDP in decline

Speaking about his decision to leave the PDP, Hon. Ojo did not hold back in his criticism of the party’s declining influence in Abia State.

He expressed that his decision to join the Labour Party was driven by the PDP’s inability to remain relevant in the state.

“I decided to dump PDP for the Labour Party and to also inform them that PDP in Abia State is dead and gone. PDP is in a sorry state right now—in fact, PDP is in the mortuary. I’m now in LP with my entire political structure,” Ojo declared, as he addressed his supporters.

Ojo’s remarks were seen as a direct and harsh criticism of the PDP’s current state in the region.

His bold declaration reflected the growing frustration within the party, with many members looking for a more dynamic and promising political future.

Deputy governor welcomes defectors

The defection event was not just significant for the departing PDP members but also for the Labour Party, which received the defectors warmly.

Abia’s Deputy Governor, Ikechukwu Emetu, expressed his excitement over the move, highlighting the positive impact it would have on the Labour Party’s presence in the state, Vanguard reported.

“This is a welcome development. The Labour Party has gained more strength today, and we are excited to have Hon. Ojo and his supporters join us.

“His bold decision will certainly enhance our prospects as we approach the 2027 elections," Emetu said.

Emetu assured Ojo and his supporters that they would be fully integrated into the Labour Party, emphasising that their political structure would be well accommodated.

Major boost for LP in Ohafia

Labour Party gains momentum in Abia as PDP loses major political figures Photo credit: @alexottiofr

Source: Twitter

The defection of Hon. Ojo and his supporters is seen as a major boost for the Labour Party, particularly in the Ohafia region.

With the 2027 elections looming, the move highlights the shifting political landscape in Abia State, where the Labour Party is increasingly gaining traction.

The defection also signals a weakening of the PDP’s once-dominant influence in the state, with more political figures recognising the Labour Party as a viable alternative in the upcoming election cycle.

