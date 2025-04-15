Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has expressed confidence in having the competence to be Nigerian president

Makinde made the comment while speaking in an interview on Tuesday, April 15, adding that what is more important now is for the PDP to focus on its problems

However, Governor Makinde, whose tenure will elapse in 2027, said if the governorship seat was his last political office, so be it

Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state, has again commented on the chances of him contesting the 2027 presidential election, adding that he has "the capacity to occupy the highest office in this land".

Makinde made the comment on Tuesday, April 15, while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

Seyi Makinde says he has the capacity to become Nigerian president Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

He said:

“I don’t have any doubt that I have the capacity to occupy the highest office in this land and I have what it takes.”

When will Seyi Makinde's tenure end?

Governor Makinde's tenure will elapse in 2027. He has been mentioned among those likely to contest the PDP presidential ticket as the party may be pushing for a southern candidate to challenge President Bola Tinubu.

The Oyo governor explained that the 2027 general election would be between Nigerians and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and that it won't be between the leading opposition PDP and the ruling party.

He emphasised that the PDP members must first fix the opposition party before any of them can have the ambition of contesting on the party's platform. He added:

“Let me also say this: if my political journey ends here, I am also happy.”

See the video of his interview here:

PDP governors meet in Oyo

The governors elected on the platform of the PDP recently commented on the coalition calls by the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the immediate past governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai

The PDP governors at the end of the meeting on Monday, April 14, dismissed the possibility of joining the coalition or forming a merger with other political parties ahead of the 2027 presidential elections.

Bala Mohammed, the chairman of the forum and governor of Bauchi state, disclosed that the governors have also resolved to seek a clearer interpretation of the constitutional provisions concerning the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state at the Supreme Court.

The governors maintained that the decision was to prevent abuses of safeguard the constitutional democracy. They also announced a plan to work with the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) and other relevant organs to constitute a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting for May 27, 2025.

Atiku's coalition talks hit a rock

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria and Nasir El-Rufai, the ex-Kaduna governor's coalition talks to sack President Bola Tinubu in 2027 may be approaching failure.

This is because the major opposition parties, including the PDP, NNPP and the SDP, announced different routes to take over power in the 2027 election.

On the other hand, El-Rufai has been accused of being a placeholder for Atiku in the SDP should the PDP deny the latter its presidential ticket.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng