Katherine Obiang has acknowledged the ongoing drama surrounding her ex-husband Frank Edoho’s second marriage after fans flooded her page

Netizens stormed Katherine’s comment section to express joy that she outlasted the difficult times, claiming the universe has finally returned the favor

Frank’s estranged second wife, Sandra, had levele accusations of abandonment and infidelity against the TV star

Nigerian media personality Frank Edoho’s relationship drama has taken another surprising turn, after his first wife, Katherine Obiang, came into the fray.

The actress and broadcaster recently responded to a comment from a social media user who referenced Frank’s troubled second marriage to Sandra, and her reaction elicited reactions.

Katherine Obiang acknowledges the ongoing drama surrounding her ex-husband Frank Edoho’s crashed second marriage. Photos: Katherine Obiang/Frank Edoho.

Source: Instagram

This is amid the growing controversy surrounding Frank’s public declaration that he would never commit to any woman again following the reported collapse of his second marriage.

Nigerians had flooded Katherine’s comment section with remarks suggesting she had finally gotten “justice” after her split from the veteran TV host years ago.

One netizen, identified as @mich.irina5.0, wrote:

“Katherine, when I saw your picture next to this Mr, I thought aiii is that Uju who is his wife? Mama, you suffered. The King of Malice wanted to finish you off, but God said back to the sender. Thank God you left that child alone.”

Rather than ignore the comment, Katherine replied with a short but loaded response:

“Toi aussi,” accompanied by laughing emojis.

Sandra accuses Frank Edoho of cheating

Earlier, Frank’s estranged second wife, Sandra, made serious allegations against him.

Sandra had accused the TV personality of allegedly maintaining relationships with multiple women during their marriage.

According to her, Frank would allegedly disappear for long stretches, leaving her to deal with uncertainty while he spent time with other women.

The allegations surfaced after reports circulated online alleging Sandra herself had been involved with singer Chike, though those claims remain unverified.

Read Katherine's comment here:

Reactions trail Katherine Obiang's comment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@meetkikii stated:

"Toi aussi means “you too,” incase anyone was wondering. Finally got to put my days of Duolingo to good use"

@pray_with_mighty_royal_ shared:

"They will leave a woman that truly loves them for them then run to the one that only loves them for who they have become then expect them to love rhem endlessly how do you cherish what you don't know it root .."

@therealhousewivesofafrica commented:

"With the overwhelming evidence against frank, some men are still trying to defend him. I pray for those men that their daughters encounter a man like frank in every relationship and marriage that they enter into. Amen."

Frank Edoho says he has no plans to commit himself to any woman again after his second marriage failed. Photo: Frank Edoho.

Source: Instagram

Frank Edoho on why his second marriage crashed

Legit.ng earlier reported that Frank Edoho opened up about his love life and addressed the crash of his second marriage.

Speaking about his relationships, Edoho admitted that both of his marriages did not work out.

He wondered if he was simply not good at marriage, noting that despite his efforts, things still fell apart.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng