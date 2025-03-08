The PDP Governors’ Forum, led by Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed, has dismissed reports that some of its members support El-Rufai/Obi ticket 2027 presidential ticket

Mohammed asserted that the forum never discussed or endorsed such a ticket, accusing certain individuals of attempting to weaken the opposition

The PDP governors reiterated their commitment to party unity, national development, and backing whoever emerges as the party’s candidate in the 2027 elections

Bauchi state - Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have dismissed reports suggesting that five of their members are backing a potential 2027 presidential ticket featuring former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of Bauchi state, Senator Bala Mohammed, made this clarification in a statement released on Saturday, March 8, by the forum’s director-general, Dr Emmanuel Agbo.

Governor Mohammed alleges move to weaken opposition

Governor Mohammed condemned the reports, describing them as fabrications by political adversaries seeking to weaken the opposition.

“It is incumbent on the PDP Governors’ Forum through its leadership anchored by the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, to openly denounce and in very strong terms, the unpleasant and provoking publications and rumours being peddled ad nauseam by negative forces," the statement partly read.

He accused unnamed individuals of orchestrating falsehoods to undermine the PDP and create divisions within the opposition, adding that their objective is to enforce a one-party state through questionable tactics.

PDP Gov forum did not discuss El-Rufai/Obi ticket

Governor Mohammed stressed that the PDP Governors’ Forum rejected claims of any discussion or endorsement of an El-Rufai/Obi ticket.

“The PDP Governors’ Forum is not in consonance with these actors, neither does it enjoy any ambience of political space to discuss nor seal the auction of the PDP through lowlife grifters who are allegedly working behind the scenes to support a “potential Nasir El-Rufai/Peter Obi presidential ticket in the 2027 election," the statement asserted.

The Bauchi state governor reaffirmed the forum’s commitment to upholding democracy and resisting external pressures aimed at destabilizing the party.

PDP governors committed to party unity

Mohammed reiterated that PDP governors are dedicated to strengthening the party and addressing national challenges despite opposition from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“As a formidable party, all organs of the party have continually been engaged in attaining reconciliation across the board and reconsolidation of progressive development made in our Subnational to ameliorate the lives of our people," the statement strssed.

The forum dismissed what it described as an attempt by "detractors and mischief makers" to discredit the PDP’s governance efforts.

2027 elections: PDP govs speak on their plan

Meanwhile, the PDP Governors’ Forum pledged to stand by the party’s candidate in the 2027 general elections and uphold the principles of equity, justice, and accountability.

“Suffice it for us to irrevocably state here that in 2027, PDP Governors as disciplined leaders and stakeholders will exemplify this by wholeheartedly supporting whoever emerges as the flag-bearer of our great party in the battle to wrestle power from the non-performers at the centre," the statement cited by Vanguard concluded.

The party’s leadership reaffirmed its commitment to the ideals of its founding fathers and its mission to reclaim power from the APC in the next election cycle.

