A senior chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has warned that the party could collapse if former Vice President Atiku Abubakar secures the PDP presidential ticket for the 2027 general election.

George, a member of the PDP’s Board of Trustees, expressed serious concerns over Atiku’s potential candidacy, stating that his pursuit of personal interests over the party's unity could be detrimental.

The senior chieftain spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, April 15.

"If Atiku were truly the leader of the party, he would have been fully involved in party affairs. The fact that he was the presidential candidate in the last election does not automatically make him a bona fide or permanent leader of the PDP," George remarked.

Atiku’s leadership and the PDP's future

George’s comments come amid growing tension within the PDP, as Atiku remains a prominent figure despite the party’s poor showing in the 2023 elections.

The former vice president, although seen as a major player, has faced criticism for his perceived detachment from the PDP's grassroots and internal dynamics.

The PDP veteran added that while Atiku has every right to contest in 2027, the party's leadership structure and principles must be respected.

He emphasised that the party's tradition of zoning the presidency between the north and south must remain intact.

“If he is pursuing his own private interest, that is entirely different from the interest of the party.

"He cannot be the presidential candidate of the PDP in 2027. I maintain that since the north has had the presidency for eight years, it is only fair and just for the south to have its turn for another eight years. That is the doctrine and foundation of the PDP," George stated.

Bode George: Atiku's candidacy could divide the party

George reiterated his stance on the fairness of power rotation within the PDP and argued that Atiku’s candidacy would undermine this principle, Vanguard reported.

He further warned that such a move could have severe repercussions for the party.

"Now, I can’t say Atiku cannot contest—he has the constitutional right to do so. He can go to any other party and contest.

"But if he picks the PDP ticket in 2027, that will be the end of this party. I want to make it clear: if he (Atiku) secures the ticket through any form of manipulation—as happened the last time—we will not accept it," George said.

George's remarks are significant given the ongoing discussions within the party about leadership and succession ahead of the 2027 elections, Nation reported.

His strong stance against Atiku’s potential candidacy reflects deep divisions within the PDP, especially regarding power-sharing and leadership roles.

PDP's path forward: The South's turn

The question of the 2027 PDP presidential ticket remains a point of contention as the party grapples with its future direction.

For George, the solution is clear: the South must have a fair chance at the presidency, which he argues has been denied for too long.

With the PDP preparing for what is expected to be a fiercely contested election cycle, George’s warning serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers of disunity within the party.

PDP govs reject Atiku's coalition talks

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors have rejected any coalition or merger talks from former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

The disagreement surfaced after a meeting of the PDP Governors' Forum in Ibadan on Monday, April 14, chaired by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed.

The governors announced that, instead of joining any coalition or merger, the PDP, as the primary opposition party, would remain independent and encourage other parties and individuals to join its efforts to reclaim power in 2027.

