Chief Sir Basil Ejidike, Anambra APC Chairman, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the National Root Crops Research Institute, Umudike

The appointment, effective from March 26, 2025, was officially conveyed in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume

Reacting, Ejidike thanked President Bola Tinubu, and described the appointment as a significant recognition of the Anambra APC and reaffirmed the state’s support for Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed the Anambra state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sir Basil Ejidike, as the Chairman, Governing Board National Root Crops Research Institute, Umudike.

In a letter of appointment dated March 28, 2025, and signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume noted that the appointment is a call to national service.

It stated that the appointment takes effect on March 26, 2025, The Punch reported.

The letter read:

“Appointment as chairman governing Board National Root Crops Research Institute Umudike”.

“I am pleased to inform you that His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, has approved your appointment as Chairman, Governing Board, National Root Crops Research Institute, Umudike.

“Your appointment, which is a call to National service, is at the pleasure of Mr. President and shall take effect from March 26, 2025. 2 Please, accept my congratulations and best wishes on your appointment.”

Anambra APC chairman reacts as he bags top appointment

Ejidike, while commending Tinubu for another honour done to him and the Anambra APC, said the appointment is a beautiful addition to the list of presidential appointments to Anambra state and APC, underscoring Mr. President’s appreciation of members and leaders of the party, APC and the people of the state.

He reassured Tinubu of the continuous support of the people of the state and the party’s state chapter of his Renewed Hope Agenda.

Meanwhile, the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said Anambra is not making the expected progress under the leadership of APGA.

Ganduje, the former Kano state governor, maintained that Anambra state was trapped and had failed to transit because APGA as a party had refused to grow, hence, the APC will take over the state in 2025.

