Breaking: Anambra APC Chairman Bags Top Appointment in Tinubu’s Govt
- Chief Sir Basil Ejidike, Anambra APC Chairman, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the National Root Crops Research Institute, Umudike
- The appointment, effective from March 26, 2025, was officially conveyed in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume
- Reacting, Ejidike thanked President Bola Tinubu, and described the appointment as a significant recognition of the Anambra APC and reaffirmed the state’s support for Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed the Anambra state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sir Basil Ejidike, as the Chairman, Governing Board National Root Crops Research Institute, Umudike.
Basil Ejidike as appointed as chairman of National Root Crops Research Institute
In a letter of appointment dated March 28, 2025, and signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume noted that the appointment is a call to national service.
It stated that the appointment takes effect on March 26, 2025, The Punch reported.
The letter read:
“Appointment as chairman governing Board National Root Crops Research Institute Umudike”.
“I am pleased to inform you that His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, has approved your appointment as Chairman, Governing Board, National Root Crops Research Institute, Umudike.
“Your appointment, which is a call to National service, is at the pleasure of Mr. President and shall take effect from March 26, 2025. 2 Please, accept my congratulations and best wishes on your appointment.”
Anambra APC chairman reacts as he bags top appointment
Ejidike, while commending Tinubu for another honour done to him and the Anambra APC, said the appointment is a beautiful addition to the list of presidential appointments to Anambra state and APC, underscoring Mr. President’s appreciation of members and leaders of the party, APC and the people of the state.
He reassured Tinubu of the continuous support of the people of the state and the party’s state chapter of his Renewed Hope Agenda.
Meanwhile, the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said Anambra is not making the expected progress under the leadership of APGA.
Ganduje, the former Kano state governor, maintained that Anambra state was trapped and had failed to transit because APGA as a party had refused to grow, hence, the APC will take over the state in 2025.
Read more about Tinubu's appointments, Anambra APC here:
- Presidency apologises over errors in Tinubu's appointments list
- Anambra election 2025: Full list of APC governorship aspirants who may sack Soludo
How APC will sack Soludo
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an APC chieftain, Francis Okoye, reacted to the announced date for the 2025 Anambra governorship election.
Okoye said Saturday, November 8, 2025, is the fixed date for the sack of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo.
He explained the strategy the APC has adopted to take over power from Governor Soludo and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.