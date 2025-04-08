The Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, remains a member of the party

The National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, Yunusa Tanko, made this known on Monday, April 7, 2025

Tanko stated this while reacting to claims that Obi in talks with the Social Democratic Party (SDP0 ahead of a possible defection

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, Yunusa Tanko, said the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, remains a member of the party.

Tanko dismissed claims that Obi had dumped the party for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Obidient Movement leader says Peter Obi is still in Labour Party. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

According to The Punch, he stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s Morning Brief programme on Monday, April 7, 2025.

“As far as I am concerned, His Excellency Peter Obi is a member of the Labour Party. It remains so until when there is any other thing that may come up.”

He stated this after former SDP presidential candidate Adewole Adebayo claimed Obi and former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar were in talks with the SDP ahead of a possible defection.

Tanko said that such rumours are unfounded, insisting that Obi has not left the Labour Party.

He disclosed that the Labour Party leadership will soon clarify its position following Julius Abure's sack by the Supreme Court as the party’s national chairman.

“As I speak to you right now, there is going to be a meeting possibly within the week by the leaders of the party to make fundamental positions clear to everyone, and in line with the position of the Supreme Court ruling and that, of course, will put the whole matter to rest. The Earlier, ”

Legit.ng reported that Obi and the Abia state governor, Alex Otti, took crucial steps to address the crisis rocking the Labour Party.

Obi and Otti summoned the Labour Party National Executive Committee (NEC) to a meeting in Abuja.

The spokesperson for the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), Ibrahim Umar, gave the list of the invited participants for the NEC meeting.

Legit.ng also reported that Peter Obi addressed accusations of betrayal made by Abure.

Obi, through his spokesperson Comrade Ibrahim Umar, expressed disappointment with Abure’s claims, describing them as politically motivated.

The former Anambra governor's camp reaffirmed its support for the stakeholders' actions, urging Abure to accept the outcome.

Labour Party threatens to sanction Peter Obi.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party (LP) cautioned Peter Obi and Governor Otti over alleged anti-party activities.

Legit.ng reports that a series of crises have bedeviled the Labour Party since the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

In a statement released after a national executive council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja on Monday, April 7, the LP faction cautioned Obi against any actions that could undermine the unity and integrity of the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng